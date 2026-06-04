Due process ordinance approved | Summer sculptures arrive | Naperville church celebrates landmarking

Naperville City Council approves due process, municipal property ordinance

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday approved a due process and municipal property ordinance that comes in response to increased federal immigration enforcement activity this past year.

The council’s 6-2 vote came after a lengthy discussion on the dais and public comment.

Read more about the ordinance, what it says, and what the council, residents, and advocates had to say about it.

Fire at Citygate Lane building displaces residents

A fire Wednesday at a residential unit in the 2100 block of Citygate Lane left several residents displaced, according to a news release by the Naperville Fire Department.

Officials say the department received a fire alarm activation notice around 6:50 a.m. Once crews arrived on site, they found the building’s fire suppression sprinkler system had put out the fire. All occupants had safely evacuated.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was accidental. No one was hurt in the incident.

Colorful canine sculptures take center stage in downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville has officially kicked off the dog days of summer with the arrival yesterday of its new summer sculptures.

Colorful canines and one fancy feline are now scattered among the sidewalks, to be stationed there from now through September.

Get a sneak peek of some of these painted pets on display.

Naperville celebrates landmarking of First Congregational Church

City of Naperville officials, members of Naperville Preservation Inc., and community members gathered Sunday to celebrate the landmark designation of First Congregational Church in downtown Naperville.

During the event, Naperville Mayor Scott Wehrli unveiled the church’s official plaque and issued a proclamation cementing it as the city’s sixth landmark and only church with the status.

Find out more about what qualified the church for the special distinction.

DuPage Forest Preserve invites residents to ‘Unplug to Recharge’

A summer campaign by the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County encourages residents to “Unplug to Recharge,” by setting aside screens and getting outside for 30 minutes a day through Labor Day.

Learn more about the challenge and how to sign the pledge to unplug.

Naperville sisters heading to state finals for Civics Bee

Two Naperville sisters and a Plainfield student are heading to the state finals for a citizenship competition called the National Civics Bee.

Naperville middle schoolers Astha and Reva Savalia and Plainfield middle schooler Aisha Chavda are advancing to the state contest, set for July 31 in Springfield.

Find out more about the competition and how the three made it to state.

Naperville Central girls soccer state bound for first time in three decades

Naperville Central girls soccer is heading to the state series for the first time since 1995.

The Redhawks overpowered Wheaton Warrenville South 5-1 in the 3A supersectional, advancing to the semifinals against Warren Township on Friday night. The winner will advance to the state championship on Saturday at North Central College to face the winner of the New Trier-Edwardsville matchup.

Check out some of the highlights from the win that sent them to state.