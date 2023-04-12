DuPage County celebrates Warhol | Free healthcare career classes | Earth Day Fair

DuPage County to celebrate Andy Warhol this summer

DuPage County communities will be coming together this summer to celebrate Pop Art icon Andy Warhol.

It’s all spurred on by the multi-faceted WARHOL exhibition kicking off in June at the Cleve Carney Museum of Art (CCMA) and McAninch Arts Center (MAC). At its center is “Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop | Works from the Bank of America Collection,” an exhibit that will run from June 3 through September 10.

More than two dozen communities within DuPage County will put on their own tributes to Warhol, including public art and décor projects, art shows and classes, and special events.

Naperville will take part in a number of ways, including a Public Pop Art Project in which four notable local faces will have their headshots transformed into a Warhol-style mural. There will also be disco-themed décor in downtown Naperville, Warhol public art shows presented in part by the Naperville Artist Guild, a scavenger hunt, and a Warhol music concert at Naper Settlement.

An ongoing list of all events Warhol throughout DuPage can be found on the CCMA Warhol website.

KidsMatter free summer classes for students interested in healthcare careers

KidsMatter will be offering two free classes this summer for high school students interested in pursuing careers in the healthcare field.

Survey of Healthcare Careers will give students insight into a range of different health professions, including mental health and behavioral health. The Pharmacy Technician Prep Class will introduce students to the different skills, knowledge, and coursework needed to work within the pharmacy field, including how to interact with patients and healthcare professionals. Both will offer in-class as well as field experience opportunities.

The classes are part of the Naperville nonprofit’s Springboard Series, which is a collaboration between a number of partners including College of DuPage, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204. They’re sponsored in part by the Edward-Elmhurst Health Community Investment Fund, and all costs including books and fees will be covered.

There will be thirty students accepted for each class. Application information is available on the KidsMatter website. Applications must be in by April 28, with classes kicking off in June at the College of DuPage Naperville Center.

DuPage County seeks input on new precinct maps

The DuPage County Board is asking residents to weigh in on new proposed precinct maps.

The maps may either be viewed in person at the JTK Administration Building Atrium at 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton, or online. In-person, there will be comment cards for residents to weigh in, with a comparable commenting option online.

The board will discuss the feedback at its meeting on May 9. Final voting on the maps will take place this June.

Will County compost bins, rain barrel sales and pick-up events

Will County, in partnership with the Conservation Foundation, is encouraging residents to make use of rain barrels and compost bins.

To help facilitate, there will be four Resource Recovery and Energy Division events in various Will County cities where residents can pick up those products after purchasing them in advance online.

A Naperville pick-up will take place on June 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Conservation Foundation at 10S404 Knoch Knolls Road. Purchase information along with details about the three other pick-up events can be found on the Upcycle Products website.

Residents may also pay for home delivery of the products. A portion of all sales will be donated to The Conservation Foundation.

Earth Day Fair set for April 23

The Naperville Park District is gearing up for its annual Earth Day Fair, which this year will take place on Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort Hill Activity Center.

The free event will feature a number of eco-friendly vendors, activities for kids, free LED light bulbs and seeds, as well as tree saplings, and a number of energy-saving ideas.

The fair is just one event for the Earth Week Naperville celebration, a partnership between the park district, City of Naperville, and a number of other area organizations and governments. This year’s theme is “Invest in our Planet.” Other earth-friendly events, volunteer opportunities, and information about local plant sales can be found on the Earth Week Naperville website.