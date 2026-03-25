DuPage food insecurity funding | COD tuition increase | IPSD entrepreneurial class

DuPage County Board commits $4.8 million toward food insecurity

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday approved $4.8 million in funding contributions to address growing food insecurity needs through food pantry assistance and distribution infrastructure improvements.

The board adopted three specific funding proposals, with the money coming from surplus dollars in the county’s fiscal year 2025 budget.

Read more about the funding contributions and what board members had to say about the initiative.

COD tuition increase coming for 2026-27 school year

Tuition at College of DuPage will be going up for the 2026-27 academic year, according to a press release from the school.

On March 19, the COD Board of Trustees voted through a $4 increase per credit hour for in-district students, a $9 increase for out-of-district students, and an $11 bump for out-of-state students.

That means costs per credit hour for the upcoming school year will be $160, $368, and $440, respectively.

COD President Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi said the rise in rates would allow the school to “address the growing needs” of students amid higher operating costs.

Curriculum chosen for new entrepreneurial class in IPSD middle schools

Administrators now have a learning resource in mind for a new class that will be open to seventh-graders in Indian Prairie School District 204 beginning next year.

Educators are seeking school board approval of a $35,000 yearly cost to use a curriculum called mxINCedu for a new Design and Discovery course, which will focus on entrepreneurship, innovation, career awareness and study skills.

The curriculum will guide students through developing an idea to reduce, reuse or recycle something to make a positive impact. Administrators plan to seek approval of the curriculum choice and cost at a meeting next month.

How AEDs are saving lives when every second counts

When one’s heart suddenly stops beating, cutting off blood flow to the brain and vital organs, the first two minutes, medical experts say, can mean the difference between life and death.

That’s why tools like Automated External Defibrillators, or AEDs, are so important, health officials say.

Learn more about how AEDs can improve survival rates.

Multi-sport Buchenauer twins make their mark at Waubonsie Valley

At Waubonsie Valley, it’s hard to miss Ella and Emma Buchenauer competing in their respective sports, with a mix of four between them.

Emma stands in goal for the Warrior girls’ water polo team while her twin sister, Ella, is either performing a dive, nailing a gymnastics move, or reaching new heights on the pole vault.

Learn more about their athletic journeys and how an older sister inspired both.