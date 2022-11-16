DuPage Launches 211 | Will County Election Results | Win Wishlist Contest

DuPage County Launches 211

Yesterday DuPage County launched 211, a free service to connect residents to social services, either via a hotline or a website.

The 24/7 phone line will be open 365 days a year. Residents can simply dial 211 to find help with services like addiction support and rehabilitation, shelter and affordable housing options, crisis counseling, food programs and more.

The free information system was made possible thanks to the DuPage County Board’s allocation of $1.6 million from federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

DuPage County and the Village of Addison entered into an intergovernmental agreement to enable the round-the-clock service, using the latter’s dispatch center to handle evening, overnight, weekend and holiday calls.

Will County Election Results Update

After Tuesday’s tally of more than 6,400 late-arriving mail-in ballots, some candidates in Will County races appear to have turned the tide after initially having the lower vote totals on election night.

In the Will County Sheriff race, incumbent Democrat Mike Kelley has now moved ahead of Republican opponent Jim Reilly by more than 2,000 votes.

In the Will County Treasurer race, incumbent Democrat Tim Brophy is now edging out Republican opponent Raj ‘Pi’ Pillai by more than 1,900 votes.

And in the Will County circuit judge race, Associate Judge Jessica Colon-Sayre is besting Joliet attorney Bob Bodach by more than 1,300 votes.

Though election results remain unofficial until November 29, the number of remaining provisional and mail-in ballots still to be counted is not expected to be large enough to change the current outcomes.

NACC Economic Forecast

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce held its economic forecast event last night at Elements in downtown Naperville.

A panel comprised of PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher, Caroline L. Harris of Capitol Tax Partners LLP, Curtis Dubay of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Randy Bruns of Model Wealth INC. weighed in on what the economy may look like in the year ahead.

Faucher said we should expect a mild recession sometime in the spring and that it will probably last till the end of 2023. Given the tight labor market, Faucher thinks that not as many workers will be laid off compared to previous recessions.

Another well-discussed topic was inflation. Dubay estimated that we have reached a peak in inflation, but said the question remains of how long it will plateau.

Win Your Wishlist at Fox Valley Mall

Fox Valley Mall’s “Win Your Wishlist” contest is currently underway.

Those entering can create a wish list of items sold at stores within the mall. They then have the chance to win the $1,000 grand prize, which can be used towards those items.

The contest is meant to promote the Shop Now platform on the mall’s website, which specially curates gifts in certain categories.

Those interested can enter through the Shop Now page on the mall’s website. The contest is open now through 3 p.m. on November 21.