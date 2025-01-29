DuPage reviews federally funded programs | Garage fire | Lunar New Year celebration

DuPage County Board reviews federally funded programs

While it is on hold for the time being, President Donald Trump’s planned executive order to freeze federal aid for a number of state, county and local programs across the country caused consternation at Tuesday’s DuPage County Board meeting. Trump had defended the measure, indicating a desire for a top-down review before federal funding for some programs could be reinstated.

County officials reviewed the litany of programs that receive federal funding assistance. WorkNet, DuPage County’s career center that benefits local workforce development initiatives, was cited as one program that could be impacted. A number of community services programs also could be impacted if federal funds dry up.

A federal judge temporarily halted the spending freeze before it was set to take effect Tuesday evening. The court is slated to take the issue up again next Monday, Feb. 3. DuPage County officials had indicated a willingness to allocate reserve funds toward federally funded programs on an interim basis at the meeting if Trump’s order had moved forward.

Garage fire leads to about $50K in damages at Naperville home

A garage fire at a Naperville home on Tuesday afternoon caused about $50,000 of damage.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a call around 3:26 p.m. of smoke coming from the garage of a two-story residence in the 1300 block of Bailey Road.

Lunar New Year celebration at Fox Valley Mall this Saturday

A Lunar New Year celebration is planned for this Saturday, Feb. 1 at Fox Valley Mall, to usher in the Year of the Snake. The fun will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the mall’s Center Park on its lower level.

The lineup includes a variety of activity booths with opportunities to take a chopstick challenge, sample some tea, learn how to make a Chinese dumpling, and check out an interactive Chinese calligraphy demonstration and a musical guzheng demonstration. There will also be lantern and jewelry crafts, a photo booth, and prizes, while supplies last.

Performances will take place throughout the event, including yoyo demonstrations, kung fu displays, and singing and dancing by local groups like the Xilin Dance Group and Huaxing Children’s Choir. The event is free and no pre-registration is required.

New Metea Valley football coach focused on changing the culture

Metea Valley High School has a new football coach. Pat Sheehan is the fourth head coach in program history following the departure of former head coach John Parpet.

Sheehan says he plans to instill positive energy into the team and is looking forward to putting his stamp on the program.

Registration now underway for St. Paddy’s Day 5K

Registration is now underway for the Naperville Sunrise Rotary’s St. Paddy’s Day 5K. The group’s 16th annual race will take place Saturday, March 15 at 8 a.m.

The event is held downtown Naperville, right before the West Suburban Irish’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from this year’s race will benefit the Naperville YMCA, KidsMatter, and Grow Wellness Foundation. Registration information is available on the event website.