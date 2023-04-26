DuPage tops in election turnout | Parents accused of encouraging daughters to beat up classmate | Diaper drive

DuPage County election turnout highest among regional counties

DuPage County had the highest voter turnout among regional counties for the 2023 Consolidated Election.

DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek said DuPage County had a 20.33% voter turnout, landing it about three points higher than Kane, the next-highest county. In all, 124,033 ballots were cast out of the 610,092 registered voters in DuPage. About a third of those were mail-in votes, nearly half were Election Day votes, and the rest from early voting.

Kaczmarek credited the “Vote Anywhere” initiative, increased early voting sites, and strong promotion of mail voting for the increased turnout.

Voter showings among other regional counties were:

Kane 17.42%

Will 16.64%

Suburban Cook County 13.81%

Lake 13.64%

McHenry 13.50%

Official results from the Naperville-area races can be found on the NCTV17 Decision 2023 website.

Naperville parents accused of encouraging daughters to beat up classmate

The Naperville parents of two junior high school girls are facing felony charges after prosecutors say they allegedly drove their daughters to a bus stop and encouraged them to beat up a fellow student. Find out more about what happened in the incident.

Naperville Park District Summer Program Guide now online

The Naperville Park District Summer Program Guide is now available online.

The guide has a rundown of recreation programs, free community events, and summer spots like Centennial Beach, Knoch Knolls Nature Center and Springbrook and Naperbrook Golf Courses. It also has registration information for fall youth soccer.

Some new programs of note include coding and robotics camps, a drop-in Poker group for seniors and active adults, Shark Week and Imagination Station camps, and trips to Lake Geneva, MJ the Musical, and Anderson Japanese Gardens.

Residents can register starting at 8:30 a.m. on May 1, with nonresidents able to register starting May 4 at 8:30 a.m. Registration for summer break camps is ongoing; more information on those is available in the district’s Summer Break Camps Guide, available online.

Metropolitan Family Services DuPage hosts 22nd annual DuPage Gala

Metropolitan Family Services DuPage will be hosting it is 22nd annual DuPage Gala on Friday, May 5, at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge, from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The event will feature the story of a Metropolitan DuPage client family who has benefitted from the Supporting Housing Initiative for Families in Transition (SHIFT) program, and who take part in the Metropolitan Head Start program.

The night’s events will also include the recognition of the non-profit’s Roger K. Johnson Leadership Awardees from the past three years.

Proceeds will help the non-profit continue in its efforts to provide and mobilize services to help strengthen both families and communities. More information about the event can be found on the Metropolitan Family Services website.

Sunrise Rotary Club diaper drive for West Suburban Community Pantry

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise will be hosting a drive-by diaper drive for West Suburban Community Pantry on Friday, May 12.

The group will be collecting diapers, along with baby wipes and personal products that are not able to be purchased with food stamp benefits. Other needed items include pull-ups, baby formula or formula coupons, and feminine hygiene products.

The drop-off and donate event, which is timed to honor Mother’s Day, will be held in front of the Naperville Country Club at 25W570 Chicago Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Donations may also be dropped at the pantry itself at 6809 Hobson Valley Drive, Unit 118, in Woodridge, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.