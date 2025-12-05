DuPagePads receives $5 million | Racing simulator proposal | Cup of Cheer

$5 million from Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to support DuPagePads’ mission

DuPagePads has received a record-setting $5 million grant that officials are calling a “game-changer” in the fight against homelessness.

The Wheaton-based nonprofit is one of 32 recipients this year of a grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, helmed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos.

Learn more about the donation.

Photo Courtesy: DuPagePads

Proposed racing simulator business in Naperville on track for a green light

A racing simulator business could be coming to Naperville soon, following a favorable recommendation from the city’s planning and zoning commission.

Sim Racing, which currently operates in Algonquin, is proposing to open a second Chicagoland location in Naperville at High Grove Plaza. The business would occupy a vacant space that was formerly the Arthur Murray Dance studio.

Read more about the business and find out what commissioners are saying.

Naperville Garden Club hosts annual Cup of Cheer event

The Naperville Garden Club kicked off the Christmas season with its 63rd annual Cup of Cheer event on Thursday.

The event, a fundraiser for the organization, features a Holiday Market and Tea experience at the Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873, along with tours of four festively decorated Naperville homes.

NCTV17 was live from the Holiday Market, getting a closer look at the festivities.

Bringing joy back into a season shadowed by SAD

Though the shorter days and colder weather might make anyone want to hibernate until spring, those who struggle with Seasonal Affective Disorder can find winter especially challenging.

SAD is a seasonal depression caused by changes in the amount of sunlight, melatonin and serotonin levels, and circadian rhythm.

Learn more about SAD and how to manage symptoms.

Updates approved for U.S. History, French 3 in IPSD 204

U.S. History and French 3 are in line for updates and new materials after the school board in Indian Prairie School District 204 approved course revisions during a recent meeting.

The approval means educators can prepare to begin teaching U.S. History using a thematic approach, instead of only in chronological order, and to align French 3 instruction with recent updates to the first two levels.

The district is authorized to purchase new textbooks and six years of digital access to materials for both classes for a total of $176,293.