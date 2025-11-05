Dutch Bros on hold | Metra stairways, sidewalk work | Healing Field of Honor 

Proposed Dutch Bros drive-thru on hold indefinitely

The Naperville City Council on Tuesday tabled a proposed Dutch Bros drive-thru coffee operation within the Market Meadows shopping center for an indefinite period.

Dutch Bros representatives had asked to have the proposal tabled, noting the company was still working to address issues raised during the council’s initial review in early October.

Maintenance work begins on stairways, sidewalks beside Naperville Metra Station

Maintenance work starts today at the Naperville Metra Station, 105 E. 4th Ave.

The focus will be the stairways on Washington Street, along with both sides of the sidewalk under the railroad bridge at Washington Street. Crews will be making ADA-compliant improvements and freshening up aging structures.

New stairway handrails, fresh wall signage, and updated panels underneath the railroad bridge are part of those fixes. Work will be done weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be intermittent stairway closures, but one will remain open at all times. Some sidewalk closures will also take place, with detours noted for commuters.

The work is slated to be complete in December.

Chicken Salad Chick opens new location in Naperville

Chicken Salad Chick opened its newest location in Naperville near Block 59 Tuesday morning.

Many were lined up ahead of the grand opening to earn free chicken salad rewards, with one mother and daughter having camped out in the lot since 9:30 p.m. the night before.

Naperville’s fifth Healing Field of Honor to ‘Welcome Home’ veterans

Naperville’s fifth Healing Field of Honor is set to take over Rotary Hill from Nov. 7 to 12, bringing a field of flags to the site as a tribute to veterans.

Organized by Operation Support Our Troops — America, along with the Naperville Park District, Naperville Responds for Veterans and other local organizations, the Healing Field’s theme this year is “Welcome Home.”

Neuqua Valley hockey paints the rink pink for breast cancer awareness

Though the puck has just dropped for hockey season in Naperville, the Neuqua Valley Wildcats made it a “goal” to start off by giving back.

There was pink at the rink as the team’s coaches and fans shone a light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month during a recent faceoff against Hinsdale Central at Canlan Ice.

