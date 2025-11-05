Proposed Naperville Dutch Bros drive-thru on hold indefinitely

A proposed Dutch Bros drive-thru operation within Naperville’s Market Meadows shopping center will remain on the backburner for an undetermined period of time as concerns related to traffic flow, safety, and other related issues are reviewed.

The Arizona-based coffee company went before the Naperville City Council in early October, but no action was taken at the time to allow the applicant time to hammer out details around traffic flow and access points.

Dutch Bros asked to have its petition delayed

When the council voted last month to table Dutch Bros’ plans, it was done with a 30-day window, meaning the proposal came back to the elected body at its Tuesday, Nov. 4, meeting. When the agenda item was taken up, City Attorney Michael DiSanto made an announcement.

“I just want to make the public and the council aware that prior to the meeting, the petitioner has asked for council to table this matter indefinitely so they can continue to process the input that they are receiving and work on the proposal,” DiSanto said.

During a brief discussion of the indefinite tabling, and what it signifies, DiSanto elaborated on what it would take for the Dutch Bros plans to return to the council for further deliberation and a potential vote.

“I think what’s advantageous for the petitioner on this matter is that they know that there is still some work to be done,” DiSanto added. “It gives council the option to take it off the table in the future, when it’s ready to be reconsidered by the council, without necessarily having to send it back to PZC (the Planning and Zoning Commission).”

“However, council at any time could send something back to PZC if they feel an additional review is necessary,” DiSanto said.

From a parliamentary procedure standpoint, the council can table an agenda item for a determined period of time — as it did last month for the initial review of the Dutch Bros agenda item — or it can do so indefinitely. Six votes on the council dais are required to take it off the table.

Nearby residents continue weighing in with concerns

Representatives from Dutch Bros were not present at the council’s Nov. 4 meeting. The council, however, did hear from one resident as public comment on the agenda item still was taken. Additionally, the council received 11 written comments on the proposal.

Jamila Husein, who lives in the nearby Heatherfield neighborhood, shared a number of concerns with the plans as presented last month, including issues related to traffic flow, safety, and the overall impact the development proposal would have on neighborhood livability.

“We love Naperville because it balances growth and livability,” Husein said as she stepped up to the microphone at the council meeting. “We’re simply asking for that same balance here, to ensure new development enhances the community, rather than overwhelming it. I, like many others, love a good cup of coffee, but I just want you to take this with a little bit of thought.”

Mary Jage, who lives four blocks from the proposed Dutch Bros site, was among the commenters sharing feedback in written form.

“It is already a very busy area, and we have Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, McDonald’s, Burger King, Starbucks inside Mariano’s, not to mention coffee in the restaurants in both malls,” Jage wrote. “We don’t need additional traffic that will be racing through the parking lot at Jewel, endangering lives of people leisurely doing grocery shopping.”

The council did receive one positive written comment on the Dutch Bros plans from Downers Grove resident Zoran Kosic.

“I believe Dutch Bros can coexist successfully by implementing thoughtful traffic management strategies and working collaboratively with city planners,” Kosic wrote. “Their proven track record in other busy markets shows they are capable of integrating smoothly into communities while maintaining a positive impact.”

Councilman Ian Holzhauer notes community interest

Prior to voting unanimously in favor of the indefinite tabling of the Dutch Bros proposal within Market Meadows, Councilman Ian Holzhauer acknowledged the strong level of community interest in this potential development.

When he took to social media to discuss the proposal, Holzhauer said he witnessed engagement he described as being “off the charts.”

“There are a lot of people in this community that have expressed concerns, which thdavis council has heard,” Holzhauer said. “I think the petitioner had the opportunity to address some of those concerns, and they haven’t, to this point.”

Holzhauer added, “I think it’s just a reminder to all of the developers that come in to take the concerns of council seriously, and the concerns of the community seriously.”

