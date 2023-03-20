Early voting expands | Apartment fire | Dog photos with Easter Bunny

Early voting expands today in DuPage, Will counties

Early voting in DuPage and Will counties expands today.

Starting Monday, March 20, there will be 20 locations for early voting throughout DuPage County, and 25 throughout Will County.

The Naperville Municipal Center at 400 S. Eagle Street serves as an early voting site for both DuPage County and Will County voters. Other early voting sites within Naperville include the Islamic Center of Naperville at 25W530 75th Street for DuPage County voters, and the 95th Street Library at 3015 Cedar Glade Drive for Will County voters.

A full list of available sites and hours is available on the DuPage County and Will County clerks’ websites. The 2023 consolidated election will be held on Tuesday, April 4.

Fire leaves apartment unit uninhabitable

A fire on Sunday morning left one Naperville apartment unit uninhabitable, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Shortly after 5:40 a.m., Naperville firefighters responded to the 1600 block of Ishnala Drive after a fire alarm went off in a multifamily building. Once they got there they discovered a “large volume of fire” in apartment unit 204. They were able to keep the fire contained to just the single unit and the attic space above, getting it under control by 5:59 a.m.

The resident of the affected unit was not home at the time of the fire. All the other residents of the building were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The affected apartment sustained about $200,000 in damages and was deemed uninhabitable. The rest of the building was deemed habitable.

Proposed car wash’s prognosis is spotty

After hearing an earful from concerned residents, the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission voted against recommending a proposed car wash at the northeast corner of 83rd Street and Route 59.

Petitioner JB Development Inc. submitted an application to the city for a Jet Brite Car Wash on a 2.3-acre parcel currently in unincorporated DuPage County, just outside the city limits.

While the business and zoning fit with Naperville’s comprehensive plans for the area, the litany of concerns raised during a lengthy public hearing at Wednesday’s meeting gave commissioners pause. Residents living near the property expressed concerns about noise and traffic impact.

There was a motion to narrow the business hours, require the installation of a 10-foot-tall fence, and stipulate no music be played outside, but it was voted down on a 5-3 vote. The matter now moves on to the city council, where a final determination will be made.

More townhomes on the horizon

Undeveloped land on the east side of Naperville and Wheaton roads that had been eyed for single-family homes could instead morph into a series of townhomes, according to a proposal that received a favorable recommendation from the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission.

Petitioner Naperville Wheaton LLC is seeking city approvals to construct two townhome buildings, consisting of 19 dwelling units on the combined 45,000-square-foot properties, which are located at the intersection, just south of Ogden Avenue.

The properties were annexed into Naperville’s city limits in 2019 with the intention of developing four single-family detached residential homes. But that project, known as the Leigh Subdivision, never came to fruition. The commissioners’ favorable recommendation is advancing to the city council for a final vote.

Dog photos with the Easter Bunny at Two Bostons

Two Bostons will once again offer a chance for dogs to get their photo taken with the Easter Bunny.

Locally, a free photo op will take place at the store’s location at 2523 W. 75th Street in Naperville on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 3 p.m., in partnership with the Naperville Jaycees.

Then another will take place Sunday, March 26 from noon to 3 p.m., at the store’s downtown Naperville location at 103 W. Jefferson Avenue, in partnership with the Naperville Area Humane Society.

Donations for partnering organizations to help them in their mission will be accepted during the event.