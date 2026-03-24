Edward heart services expansion | City financial report | Mr. Basketball finalists

Edward Heart Hospital moving forward with $29-million expansion

An expansion for Endeavor Health Edward Hospital’s cardiovascular services is in the works.

A $29 million project has been approved for the fourth floor of the Edward Heart Hospital, which will bring new operating rooms and a new ICU unit dedicated to cardiovascular services.

Find out more details of the project and its anticipated completion date.

City of Naperville’s 2025 financial report discussed

Naperville’s municipal budget increased $28 million, across all funds, this past year, according to a recent report on preliminary, unaudited figures.

Factors such as sales, income, and real estate transfer taxes, as well as revenue collected from building permits and other related fees, all had a positive impact on the budget, according to city officials.

Read more about Naperville’s year-end 2025 budget details.

IPSD 204 increasing preparation for college, career pathways

Indian Prairie School District 204 is working to expand college credit opportunities as the district implements a new postsecondary planning process to prepare students for what comes after high school.

The district is in early discussions with College of DuPage for the potential expansion of dual-credit opportunities and is using a new software platform called SchooLinks to help students track progress toward career or college readiness goals.

Learn more about these postsecondary preparations.

DuPage County Health Department observes World TB Day

The DuPage County Health Department is observing World TB Day today, March 24, with a reminder to the public to stay informed about the disease.

TB is an airborne, contagious disease that can be transmitted through sneezing, coughing, or speaking. It typically infects the lungs, though it can infect other areas of the body. TB germs can also be latent, present in someone without making them sick. If a person’s immune system is weakened, those germs could become active and multiply.

About 13 million people in the U.S. have a latent TB infection, according to the CDC, with 9,633 active cases reported across the country in 2023. In DuPage County, there were 41 active TB cases noted in 2025.

The DCHD’s TB Clinic in Wheaton, at 111 N. County Farm Road, offers evaluations, treatment, and resources to county residents.

Cole Kelly and Jayden Wright named Illinois Mr. Basketball finalists

Neuqua Valley sophomore Cole Kelly and Benet Academy senior Jayden Wright were recently named as finalists for the 2026 Mr. Illinois Basketball award.

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, working with the Chicago Tribune, released 11 finalists in total for the annual high school boys basketball award.

Find out more about the two local nominees.