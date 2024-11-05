Election Day | Fire causes $50K in damages | Kite mural complete

Election Day is here, and polls are open

Election Day has arrived, and local polls are open until 7 p.m. tonight.

Thanks to the “Vote Anywhere” program, DuPage County voters can cast their ballots at any of the 250 available polling sites throughout the county, 33 of which are in Naperville.

Will County voters are assigned a polling spot, which they can find on the Will County Clerk’s website.

Naperville voters can take a look at what to expect on their ballots and which judicial races they’ll be weighing in on before they head to the polls. NCTV17 will be providing local election results tonight on X, with a full recap on our website.

Fire at Naperville home Saturday morning causes $50K in damages

An early morning fire at a Naperville home on Saturday caused approximately $50,000 in damages.

Naperville fire crews responded to the home in the 900 block of North Webster Street just after 5:30 a.m.

Learn more about the incident.

Rich Lo’s kite vision takes flight at the DuPage Children’s Museum

After six weeks of creative labor at the DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM), Rich Lo’s animal kites now soar with the completion of his “Chinese Kite Festival” mural.

To celebrate, the DCM held a dedication ceremony on Oct. 29, featuring city, Chinese American Women in Action (CAWA), and DCM representatives.

Take a look at the finished project.

New high school courses at District 203

Naperville School District 203 is moving forward on a series of tweaks to its high school course offerings, following a preliminary discussion last month. The board of education approved cutting several specialized classes from the course catalog, while adding a number of new ones as well.

Several factors played into the changes, according to officials, including enrollment, pathway sequences toward post-secondary education and a look at new and emerging career opportunities.

Course deletions include aquaculture and urban food production, food science, and all three levels of graphics courses. A sampling of some of the new courses include an advanced placement African American Studies course, food sustainability and a number of new Project Lead the Way offerings.

“At Crossroads: Qawwali & Gospel” coming to Madden Theatre

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts will be presenting “At Crossroads: Qawwali & Gospel” at North Central College’s Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave., on Friday, Nov. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The showcase combines Black American gospel music with South Asian Qawwali, a form of Sufi Islamic devotional music, looking at the parallels and distinct qualities of each. Musicians Sonny with Riyaaz Qawwali and Seaux Chill will perform in this cross-cultural collaborative musical experience.

Admission to the event is free, but registration is recommended.

Neuqua Valley teacher recognized as ‘Outstanding’

Neuqua Valley High School English Teacher Gillian Schneider was honored among this year’s recipients of the University of Chicago’s Outstanding Educator Award.

Schneider stood out among a field of “incredible, capable and inspiring educators,” hundreds of whom were nominated by incoming University of Chicago freshmen for the award, Indian Prairie School District 204 school board members said Monday.

Board members recognized Schneider with a “board salute,” praising her for sharing a love for learning, thoughtfully approaching instruction and truly caring about students.