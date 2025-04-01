Election Day | Severe storms possible Wednesday | Neuqua teacher honored

Election Day is here!

It’s Election Day, and Naperville voters can head to the polls to weigh in on a number of local races.

Up for grabs are four open seats on each of the following: Naperville City Council, Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners, Naperville School District 203 Board of Education, and the Indian Prairie School District 204 Board of Education.

DuPage County voters may cast their ballot at any polling spot within the county. Will County voters can find their designated polling spot through the Will County Clerk website. Polls will be open until 7 p.m.

NCTV17 will provide live election coverage starting at 8 p.m. both on air and online.

Weather watch underway with severe storms possible Wednesday

Those heading out to the polls today can expect cloudy and breezy weather, with a high of 46 and potential wind gusts of up to 25 mph.

But weather experts say to keep an eye on the forecast, as there’s a hazardous weather outlook in place for Naperville and the surrounding areas starting late tonight, with the risk of scattered thunderstorms. Those could bring hail of up to 1 inch in diameter.

Then on Wednesday, forecasters say there’s currently a level 3 out of 5 severe thunderstorm risk, carrying the potential for damaging winds, hail, localized flooding, and tornadoes. The National Weather Service says morning storms could determine if afternoon and evening storms will turn severe.

Naperville seeks teen artists to transform streetlight boxes

The city of Naperville is asking local teens to submit original artwork for display on streetlight controller boxes this summer.

Learn more about the initiative and how to apply.

Neuqua teacher is Illinois Marketing Educator of the Year

Neuqua Valley High School teacher Beth Knuth has been named Illinois Marketing Educator of the Year by Illinois DECA.

Find out what earned her the honor.

Riverwalk shoreline stabilization project

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday signed off on an intergovernmental agreement for a project involving the stabilization of the Riverwalk shoreline. DuPage County is the other governing entity involved.

Under terms of the agreement, DuPage County will administer the latest phase of the DuPage River west branch stabilization, which includes the Riverwalk area. The park district, in turn, will reimburse the county for the work, with the understanding it is capped at $300,000.

The Riverwalk project is the latest in a string of shoreline-related projects the county and park district have engaged in since last year. It’s expected to reach substantial completion by this summer.