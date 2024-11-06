Election results bring good news for many local incumbents

Unofficial election results are in, and for many incumbents in local races – including all three vying for area U.S. House Congressional District seats – there was good news.

But at the county level, there were some apparent shifts in seats, notably on both the Will and DuPage county boards, as well as in the race for DuPage County coroner.

Check out this summary of all the local election results for the Naperville area.

IPSD 204 appears to get approval for $420 million in bond funding

Property tax rates in Indian Prairie School District 204 look to be on track to remain the same instead of decreasing, after voters appear to have supported a referendum seeking $420 million in bond funding, according to unofficial election results.

A total of 75.87% of DuPage County voters and 70.62% of Will County voters within the district’s boundaries approved the new debt.

Learn more about what this will mean for the district.

An ordinance change for affordable housing

An ordinance change paving the way for an affordable housing incentive program could soon be adopted in Naperville, based on a draft reviewed at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The program proposal is part of a discussion stretching back five years on affordable housing options within the city.

At its core, the ordinance, if adopted, would amend the city’s municipal code and encourage the voluntary production and availability of new affordable residential units, with economic incentives offered on the condition the units are available to low- and moderate-income households for at least 30 years.

Several councilmembers did share some preliminary concerns about the ordinance in its current form, including the elected body’s limited role in vetting specific projects as they are presented. A vote on the ordinance amendment could be taken up at the council’s next meeting on Nov. 19.

DuPage prevention group celebrates decreases in drug use

The DuPage County Prevention Leadership Team, a countywide group that works to prevent substance misuse among teens, is celebrating a positive trend as it marks a decade focused on prevention.

Rates of substance use are down compared to 10 years ago across all categories measured in the Illinois Youth Survey, meaning fewer students in 2024 than in 2014 said they had recently used alcohol, marijuana, tobacco, or prescription drugs.

Find out more about what the data shows.

Pennies for Pies Drive is underway through November 22

The Naperville Park District’s annual Pennies for Pies Drive is now underway, running through Friday, Nov. 22.

The program invites the public to give donations of any amount, whether bills or spare change, to help purchase pumpkin pies for residents in need, facilitated through Loaves & Fishes Community Services. The program launched in 2006 within the park district’s preschool classes.

Donations are being accepted both online and at the following locations:

Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr.

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd.

Springbrook Golf Course, 2220 W. 83rd St.

Naperbrook Golf Course, 22204 W. 111th St.

The district hopes to donate 130 pies this year.

Ann Reid recognition by Illinois State Board of Education

The Illinois State Board of Education recently named the Ann Reid Early Childhood Center to its Gold Circle of Quality award as a part of its ExceleRate Illinois initiative. The recognition was based on Ann Reid’s track record of presenting early learning opportunities and helping prepare children for success.