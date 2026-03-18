Election results | New venue replaces Matrix Club | Valerie Bertinelli visit

2026 Illinois primary election results for Naperville-area races

Unofficial election results from the 2026 Illinois primary are in.

Take a look at who got their party’s nomination in the Naperville-area contested races and who they’ll face in the election this fall.

Naperville voters appear supportive of new indoor pool, recreation center

One specific item on the ballot asked area voters to weigh in on whether to allow the Naperville Park District to borrow $120 million for the construction of a new indoor aquatics center and fitness facility at Frontier Sports Complex.

Learn more about that project, which voters appear to have given the green light.

Former Matrix Club in Naperville to reopen as Aura Club under different ownership

The former Matrix Club in Naperville is being converted into a new events venue called Aura Club and Conventions, according to Ajay Sunkara, co-owner of Project Naperville 808, the landlord of the building.

The upcoming business will be owned by the property management company and will function similarly to The Matrix Club.

Find out more about what Aura Club & Conventions will offer.

Actress Valerie Bertinelli stops by Naperville on book tour

Actress and New York Times bestselling author Valerie Bertinelli recently came to Naperville to discuss her new book “Getting Naked: The Quiet Work of Becoming Perfectly Imperfect.”

Hear some of what she had to share at the event sponsored by Anderson’s Bookshop.

Duplex proposal advances to city council

The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission recently gave a favorable recommendation to a 6-unit residential duplex development.

Traffic, aesthetics, and compatibility were among the issues reviewed in relation to the Bauer Road Duplexes project before commissioners cast their affirmative votes.

Read more about the project proposal, and what commissioners had to say.

Naperville mom group helping ‘Dress Up 203’ for prom

A group of local moms is making the prom experience accessible for those who may be facing financial hardship.

Dress Up 203 recently hosted its annual pop-up boutique at Naperville Central High School, providing about 600 dresses for a free shopping experience for select students.

Get a look at this special shop helping girls shine on prom night.