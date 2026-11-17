Nationwide Emergency Alert System test taking place this afternoon

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, along with the Federal Communications Commission, is conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System today at 1:20 p.m. CT, according to a news release from FEMA.

Radio and television programming will be interrupted at that time with a message saying, “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.” It will include EAS alert tones and will last about one minute.

FEMA is required by law to conduct such a test at least once every three years.

Will County Forest Preserve projects lower tax bills for 2027

As the Forest Preserve District of Will County prepares to enter its 100th year, officials project the average homeowner will owe less in property taxes to the district in 2027 than in the recent past.

The owner of a $365,000 home, the average within the district, is expected to owe $96.25 in property taxes to fund the forest preserve’s 2026 tax levy and 2027 budget.

Learn more details about next year’s budget.

Naperville design firm earns Better Business Bureau 2026 Torch Award

Naperville-based firm Attriya Designs has earned a Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois 2026 Torch Award for Ethics and Excellence in the ‘Women-Owned & Operated’ category.

Find out more about why they were chosen for the honor.

Neuqua’s second turf field planned for school, park district use

A second turf playing field is in the works for Neuqua Valley High School, set to be complete by fall 2027.

According to a school board memo, Indian Prairie School District and Naperville Park District are in “collaborative discussions” about sharing use of the field, which will be installed just west of Neuqua’s tennis courts at the school along 95th Street in Naperville.

The school board last week approved a bid with the Omnia purchasing co-op to build the field and goal post pad for $862,940, but said in a memo that partnering with the park district for maintenance will bring an anticipated “net-zero cost for this project.”

Santa’s Sleigh Tour in Naperville shortens schedule this year

The annual Santa’s Sleigh Tour in Naperville is taking a different route this year, condensing the typical 12 nights down to six longer, three-hour evenings.

The tour, featuring Mr. and Mrs. Claus, runs from Saturday, Nov. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5 p.m. each night.

Hear more about how to catch a glimpse of Saint Nick in Naperville this year.