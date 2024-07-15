Excessive heat, storms today | Go Brewing, Noon Whistle partnership | Park district seeks feedback

Excessive heat, more thunderstorms for Naperville area today

The Naperville area is under an excessive heat risk today, with heat index values expected to reach near 105 degrees or slightly higher.

Forecasters say it will be a hot and humid day with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Anyone working outdoors should take caution, making sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Along with the heat will come more severe thunderstorms, expected to roll in this evening after 6 p.m. Those will bring with them damaging winds, along with the chance for hail, flooding, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Will County health officials find dead bird, more mosquitoes with West Nile virus

Will County health officials have announced the discovery of both a dead bird and additional batches of mosquitoes which tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The Will County Health Department’s Environmental Health division says the infected bird was found in Crest Hill, with the positive mosquito batches discovered in Joliet, Homer Glen, Shorewood, and Lockport. No human cases of West Nile virus have been discovered in the county so far this year.

Anyone finding a dead bird on their property should report it to the Will County Health Department’s Environmental Health West Nile Surveillance Hotline at 815-740-7631, for the option of having it sent in for testing. Health officials remind the public that they should avoid bare-handed contact with any dead animals, using a shovel, gloves, or inverted bag to put a deceased bird in a garbage bag.

Naperville’s Go Brewing and Noon Whistle to create pitcher-perfect partnership

Go Brewing and Noon Whistle Brewing have announced a pitcher—perfect partnership.

The two will be joining forces to form a joint venture called Craftsmith. The beers at each brewery will remain the same, with only internal changes.

Naperville Park District seeks public feedback on indoor recreation, capital improvement projects

The Naperville Park District is asking the public to weigh in on both indoor recreation space needs, and its proposed 2025 capital improvement projects, at two separate online feedback sites.

Feedback will be used to help shape future park district projects.

Neuqua Valley tennis serves in a nonprofit organization

The Neuqua Valley tennis programs are serving in a nonprofit tennis organization for kids throughout the area, and beyond.

ACE Youth Tennis, now in its second year of summer camps, offers kids the opportunity to learn the game while emphasizing sportsmanship, teamwork, and dedication.

