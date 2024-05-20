Fatal traffic crash | D203 Graduation | Asian Heritage Festival

Naperville motorcyclist killed in Friday crash

A 32-year-old Naperville man driving a motorcycle was killed in a traffic crash on Friday evening.

The incident happened just after 6:40 p.m. near the 1600 block of 77th Street. According to a news release from the Naperville Police Department (NPD), the crash involved the motorcycle and a white SUV.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene, despite a good Samaritan’s lifesaving efforts. The driver of the SUV, a 69-year-old Naperville woman, was uninjured in the crash. No charges were filed against her as the crash is under investigation, authorities said. The incident shut down a section of the roadway for about five hours.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the NPD’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.

District 203 high school seniors celebrate graduation

Naperville School District 203 high school seniors stepped forward into their futures on Sunday, May 19, at their graduation ceremonies, cheered on by family, friends, and faculty.

More than 630 students at Naperville North High School and more than 600 students at Naperville Central High School were awarded their diplomas at ceremonies held at each of the school’s football stadiums.

The students started their freshman year via Zoom in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing all the states of mitigations along the way throughout their high school careers.

No injuries at a structure fire in Naperville on Saturday

No one was injured at a structure fire that happened at 634 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville on Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 8:15 a.m., after getting a call from someone reporting that they’d seen fire in the building’s window, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found “visible fire” in the front window of the building. After forcing their way in, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze with a pump can extinguisher, getting the fire under control within five minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Inaugural Asian Heritage Festival celebrates different cultures in Naperville

The inaugural Asian Heritage Festival hosted by The Alliance of Indian Americans of the Naperville Area (AIANA) was held on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the Mall of India.

The event celebrated a number of different Asian cultures, with food, performances, vendors, and activities for both kids and adults.

Check out some of the highlights from the festival.

Naperville-area competitors earn championship medals at IHSA girls state track and field meet

It was another memorable day at the IHSA girls state track and field meet for local competitors.

Neuqua Valley senior Zawadi Brown won the 200-meter race, helping the Wildcats to a fifth-place team finish. Naperville Central senior Brooke Sawatzky won the long jump state championship and finished second in the triple jump. The Redhawks finished in sixth as a team.

Take a look at some of the day’s highlights.

Naperville and Benet Academy students compete in international robotics competitions

Earlier this spring, local high school students from Naperville and Benet Academy headed down to Texas to compete in two different international robotics competitions.

Huskie Robotics, with students from Naperville North and Naperville Central high schools, took part in the 2024 For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) competition in Houston.

Shortly after, Benet Academy’s Robotics Team competed in the 2024 Vex World Championships.

Find out more about the competitions and how each team fared.