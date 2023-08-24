First day for IPSD204 | Smokeshow BBQ closing | Illumination returning

First day of school for Indian Prairie School District 204

Today is the first day of the 2023-2024 school year for first through 12th-grade students at Indian Prairie School District 204.

Kindergarten students will head in at various times for a parent/student orientation today, but have their official first day on Friday.

The district is starting off the school year with a newly revamped website. There’s a “how-to” guide for maneuvering the new site here. And nine of the district’s elementary schools are sporting new playgrounds, as the kids head back for another year of fun and learning.

Excessive heat warning continues today

That first day of school will be a hot one, with the excessive heat warning for the Naperville area still in place through 8 p.m. tonight.

The heat index for today could get as high as 117 degrees. The National Weather Service says to stay out of the heat when possible, sticking to an air-conditioned room.

Check out tips from the City of Naperville on staying safe, and advice from an Edward Hospital health official on watching for heat-related illness symptoms.

Smokeshow BBQ in downtown Naperville closing

Smokeshow BBQ in downtown Naperville is closing.

The restaurant at 22 East Chicago Ave. announced on its website, “It’s been a great rodeo. We’ll see you again soon. Hanging up our boots up at the Naperville location, but keep following us to hear more.”

Smokeshow BBQ was part of the Scott Harris Hospitality group, which has a number of other restaurants in the Naperville and Chicagoland areas. It opened on February 23 of this year.

Naperville Astronomical Association celebrates 50 years

The Naperville Astronomical Association turns 50 this year and commemorated the milestone with a celebration on Saturday. Learn more about the group and how they got their start.

The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination returning with new route, displays.

The Morton Arboretum has announced the return of Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum for its 11th year. Learn about new features this year and find out when tickets will go on sale.