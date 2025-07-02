First Watch opening | Naperville WWII vet’s Honor Flight | Oak Cottage revamp

First Watch at Block 59 opening next week

A new eatery is coming to Block 59 this month. First Watch will open at 456 S. Route 59, Suite 100, on Monday, July 7, at 7 a.m., joining the growing list of businesses at the restaurant and entertainment district.

First Watch is a restaurant chain serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch, offering favorites like pancakes, eggs, and sandwiches.

The business is also offering a VIP program through its website, which includes pre-opening perks such as the chance to sample First Watch at its Friends and Family Pre-Opening event, exclusive offers throughout the year, and a free tumbler for the first 100 guests on opening day.

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Will County

On Monday, the Will County Health Department reported the first collection of mosquitoes in the county to test positive for West Nile Virus this year.

In May, the virus was also detected in batches of mosquitoes in DuPage County, including towns like Burr Ridge and Clarendon Hills.

Find out more about how to stay protected from the disease.

Naperville World War II veteran heads to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight Chicago

World War II veteran and Naperville resident Ralph Bertolacini was one of more than 100 veterans who took off to Washington, D.C. with Honor Flight Chicago on Wednesday, June 18.

The 99-year-old was part of the group’s 122nd flight and the only World War II veteran aboard.

Hear from Bertolacini about what the experience meant to him.

DuPage Forest Preserve seeks partner to revamp, reuse historic Oak Cottage

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is seeking an interested partner to help rehabilitate and find a new use for the historic Oak Cottage, which sits in the Greene Valley Forest Preserve in Naperville.

It’s currently accepting submissions for proposals on repurposing the 175-year-old farmhouse.

Learn more about the history of the home and how to submit a proposal.

DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office launches Animal Protection Unit

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office announced the launch of a new Animal Protection Unit, comprised of specially trained assistant state’s attorneys.

In partnership with law enforcement agencies, the DuPage County Animal Services, and the community, the unit will focus on effectively prosecuting animal cruelty cases. It will also “provide further legal protections for citizens who may be at risk of domestic violence,” according to a press release from the state’s attorney’s office.

The Animal Protection Unit will also work to educate people and raise awareness about the importance of responsible pet ownership and animal welfare laws.

Naperville Police Department reminds residents to register for National Night Out

The Naperville Police Department is sending out a final call to invite residents to register their neighborhood for this year’s National Night Out scheduled for August 5.

The nationwide event, which happens annually on the first Tuesday in August, was created to raise awareness about crime in communities and also encourage support and participation in local crime prevention efforts.

During National Night Out, residents spend an evening outside with law enforcement personnel, along with their neighbors, enjoying cookouts, block parties, and neighborhood walks. The deadline to register is July 7.

Naperville North educator named Badminton Coach of the Year

Heather Schild, an educator at Naperville North High School, was recently named Badminton Coach of the Year by the Illinois Association of Badminton Coaches.

The recognition was given at this year’s state tournament and was based on Schild’s demonstration of leadership. In addition to coaching badminton, Schild is the department chair of the English Learners program at Naperville North High School.

Happy Fourth of July from NCTV17!

Happy Fourth of July from NCTV17! We will be taking a break from news updates over the next two days, but will return with your daily news briefs on Monday, July 7.