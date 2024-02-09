Fleeing police arrest | New parking pavilion | YA author Holly Jackson event

Man arrested after allegedly fleeing Naperville police, driving into oncoming traffic

A Chicago man charged with fleeing from police and then allegedly driving into oncoming traffic on Route 59 has been detained pre-trial.

Dreshaune Manuel, 22, has been charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, along with multiple misdemeanor traffic offenses, like reckless driving, authorities said. Learn more about the incident.

New North Central College parking pavilion adds more than 500 parking spots

North Central College has opened a new parking pavilion on its campus. The four-level lot is located north of Merner Field House near the corner of Highland Avenue and Brainard Street and features over 500 parking spots.

Find out more about the parking pavilion and who will be using it.

New liquor store considered for Naperville Plaza Shopping Center

A new liquor store could be arriving in the Naperville Plaza Shopping Center after a favorable recommendation from Naperville’s Liquor Commission.

At Thursday’s meeting, three representatives from Garfield’s Beverage Warehouse, an Illinois-based beer, wine, and liquor store, sought a Class D – Package Store Liquor License for their planned location. Garfield’s proposed site is 88 W. Gartner Rd., a 3,800-square-foot vacant building between Trader Joe’s and Oswald’s Pharmacy.

Naperville municipal code typically only allows one such license in a shopping center of that size, and currently, it’s held by Trader Joe’s. After discussion, commissioners unanimously approved an additional license for Garfield’s. The recommendation will go to the Naperville City Council for consideration.

“A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” author coming to Naperville to talk new book

New York Times bestselling author Holly Jackson will be coming to Naperville as part of her first-ever United States tour.

The “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” author will be at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall on April 5 to discuss her newest novel, “The Reappearance of Rachel Price.” Learn more about the event and Jackson’s new book.

Improvements at Marie Todd Practice Facility

Planned improvements to the Marie Todd Practice Facility at the Naperbrook Golf Course are moving forward, following a vote at Thursday’s Naperville Park District board of commissioners meeting.

The district is issuing a contract capped at $304,449 to Hollembeak Construction for an overhaul of the hole No. 18 green at the facility, which is being reoriented. The scope of work includes grading, feature and bunker construction, drainage improvements and new cart path construction.

BrightSide Theatre’s “Chess in Concert” starts tonight

BrightSide Theatre will debut its rendition of Chess in Concert tonight at the Madden Theatre, 171 Chicago Ave.

The performance, staged in a cabaret setting, will highlight the songs from the 1980’s ABBA musical about a Cold War-era international chess face-off and contest for the love of a woman. Those include “One Night in Bangkok” and the ballad “I Know Him So Well.”

The show will run the weekends of February 9 and 16. Show times and ticket information are available on the Brightside Theatre website.

Local hockey players named to AHAI All-State games

Seven local hockey players were recently named to the AHAI All-State games.

On the boys side, Neuqua Valley defenseman Chase Rosenberg will play on the White Team, while the Warriors Hockey Club has three players on the Red Team. Goalie Andrew Fichtel, and forwards Michael McCain and Evan Ziegler were selected.

Goaltender Cecilia Wielenberg and forwards Charlotte Dukovac and McKenna Walsh were chosen for the girls All-State team from the Naper Valley Warriors.

Both All-Star games will be played at Fifth/Third Arena in Chicago. The boys’ game will be at 5:30 p.m. on March 9 while the girls will play at 6:30 p.m. on March 10.

Weekend weather outlook

Friday will see more unseasonably warm temperatures, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 56 degrees. But temperatures will drop over the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and highs of 43 on Saturday and 41 on Sunday.

Keep up with your current forecast on the NCTV17 weather website.