Free Cone Day | Next steps for D203 schedule | Farm Forward exhibit

Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s is today!

Ice cream lovers, rejoice – it’s Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s!

The Naperville location at 120 Water Street is one of hundreds taking part in this tradition launched by the company in 1979 at its first shop in Burlington, Vermont.

Patrons can pop by on Tuesday, April 8, between noon and 8 p.m. for a free scoop of ice cream. As part of a partnership with the Alive Center in Naperville, for a $2 donation to their cause to empower local teens, guests can enjoy their ice cream in a waffle cone.

And bonus – Ben & Jerry’s says customers can get back in line as many times as they’d like.

Photo courtesy: Ben & Jerry’s

Naperville School District 203’s board of education could vote on the next steps related to potential schedule changes at its next meeting, scheduled for April 21.

On Monday, the board and administrators had a brief discussion about the months-long review, which has drawn widespread concerns from parents, teachers, and students

Indian Prairie School District 204 already has a Portrait of a Graduate. Now, the district is developing a Portrait of an Educator.

The portraits are words and images used to describe the ideals of what it means to be in a learning or teaching role.

Naper Settlement has a new exhibit, highlighting Illinois’ agriculture industry.

“Farm Forward,” showcases the work of Naperville photographer Jeffrey Ross, who has spent years traveling around the state, visiting farms large and small, gathering snapshots along the way.

City of Naperville lineworkers take part in Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo

Two city of Naperville lineworkers took their talents on the road recently, taking part in the 23rd annual Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo on March 28 and 29 in Roseville, California.

Kevin McCall and Joey Iozzo competed in events focused on skill, safety, and teamwork, alongside challengers from 52 utilities across the nation.

Sixty-one journeyman teams and 115 apprentices participated in this year’s competition. The event, held by the American Public Power Association, is meant to help foster appreciation for the craft and showcase the training and dedication that goes into the job.