Gas explosion | New Rabbi | Firework safety

Natural gas explosion leaves one Lisle house destroyed

Authorities responded to a natural gas explosion in the 4500 block of Ivanhoe Avenue in Lisle on Saturday evening.

According to a DuPage County Sheriff’s Office press release, the residential structure in the immediate vicinity of the explosion has been destroyed. No one was inside the house at the time of the blast and no one was injured. Debris has been found up to four blocks away from the site of the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, and there is no evidence of foul play.

New Rabbi at Congregation Beth Shalom

Congregation Beth Shalom has a new rabbi for the first time in 15 years. Find out more about the Rabbi and where he previously served.

New grocery and gas tax take effect

A new state fiscal year began on July 1, and a grocery tax and other gasoline taxes are among the changes. Take a look at what might be different.

Where to watch fireworks and firework safety tips

The City of Naperville will have its community firework show tomorrow night. Read about some firework safety tips and where the show will be held on the Fourth of July.

We’re taking some time off update for the Fourth of July, but we’ll be back in your inbox on Wednesday, July 5!

PHOTO COURTESY: Northern Illinois Scanner Incidents