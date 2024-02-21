Gaza ceasefire resolution request | North science team wins state | Teacher of the Year finalist

Area residents demand Naperville City Council pass resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

It was a full house at last night’s Naperville City Council meeting, with more than 40 area residents stepping up during public comment with a request for council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Many audience members brought signs and Palestinian flags into council chambers in support.

Learn more about what was said on the topic during the more than four-hour meeting.

Naperville North science bowl team wins state championship

Naperville North High School’s science bowl team continued a winning streak, earning their eighth consecutive state championship this past weekend. The high achievement means team members will be heading to Washington, D.C., in April on an all-expense paid trip to compete in the national science bowl.

The Naperville School District 203 Board of Education recognized the five team members at a meeting Tuesday: Adi Bawiskar, Claire Chen, Yikai Liu, Andrew Tang and Michelle Xiang. They competed against high-achieving teams at Neuqua Valley, Stevenson and William Fremd high schools before taking top statewide honors.

Sixth gun-related arrest in Naperville Topgolf parking lot since September

An Indiana felon was arrested Sunday night for allegedly having a firearm in his car parked outside of Naperville’s Topgolf, 3221 Odyssey Ct. Gary resident Joshua Ramon Menson, 34, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to authorities.

Learn more about the incident, which marks the sixth gun-related arrest outside the facility since September.

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in battery of man in downtown Naperville

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in an incident in which a man was battered in downtown Naperville last year. According to the Naperville Police Department, the attack on the 19-year-old man took place on Sept. 30, 2023 around 3 a.m. on the Main Street bridge.

Learn more about the incident and what authorities know so far.

Online exhibit led by Naper Settlement receives national award

A free online exhibit created in part by a team at Naper Settlement has received a national award. “Unvarnished: Housing Discrimination in the Northern and Western United States” earned an Award of Excellence from the American Association of State and Local History (AASLH).

The exhibit was the result of a five-year collaboration by a consortium of six history museums and cultural organizations, which was led by Naper Settlement. It focuses on the history of discriminatory housing practices and segregation on both the local and national level, and was accompanied by an in-person exhibit at Naper Settlement in 2022.

Those interested in learning more can visit the exhibit’s website.

IPSD 204 teacher among 15 finalists for Illinois Teacher of the Year

An Indian Prairie School District 204 teacher is among the 15 finalists in the running to be the 2024 Illinois Teacher of the Year.

Dr. Rachael Mahmood, a fifth-grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary School, has made the shortlist for the honor, which is given by the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). Find out more about the accomplishments of Dr. Mahmood that earned her a spot as a contender.