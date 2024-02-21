Sixth gun-related arrest in the Naperville Topgolf parking lot since September

An Indiana felon was arrested Sunday night for allegedly having a firearm in his car parked outside of Naperville’s Topgolf, 3221 Odyssey Ct.

Gary resident Joshua Ramon Menson, 34, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, according to a report from the Naperville Police Department (NPD).

Firearm spotted in car during police foot patrol

Just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 18, a Naperville police officer saw a firearm in Menson’s car while on foot patrol through the Topgolf parking lot.

Menson was arrested and taken into custody at the DuPage County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 18.

Another gun-related arrest outside Topgolf

The incident marks the sixth gun-related arrest outside the facility since September.

The string of gun-related arrests in the Topgolf parking lot began last fall. Naperville police made four gun-related arrests outside the venue within two months, and then another on New Year’s Eve.

Naperville Police Commander Ricky Krakow said the NPD has been “proactively” patrolling outside Topgolf, and has an ongoing dialogue with the venue about safety and security. He also said there is no “concrete link” between any of the gun-related arrests outside Topgolf.

