Golden Apple winner | L.L.Bean coming | Block 59 ribbon cutting

Beloved Naperville teacher receives Golden Apple Award

More than 100 students and staff members at Scullen Middle School in Naperville gathered Thursday to celebrate orchestra teacher Matthew White, as he was surprised with the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Hear more about what earned him the honor and see his reaction at learning he’d won.

L.L.Bean opening in Naperville’s Westridge Court this fall

The location of the new L.L.Bean coming to Naperville has been revealed. The outdoor-inspired apparel and footwear retailer will be setting up shop at 336 S. Route 59 in Westridge Court.

Find out more about the new store and when it will open.

Block 59 ribbon cutting marks new chapter for dining along Route 59

A ribbon cutting on Wednesday marked the official celebration of the entire dining and entertainment district known as Block 59 at the corner of Route 59 and Aurora Avenue.

The event highlighted the businesses on-site and noted several more to come.

Learn more about the development and what it has planned for the months ahead.

DuPage County Sheriff’s office takes part in “Click it or Ticket” campaign

The DuPage County Sheriff’s office will be taking part in a statewide “Click it or Ticket” campaign during the Memorial Day travel period to reinforce the importance of wearing seat belts.

From May 15 through 26, officers will be keeping a close eye out for seat belt violations and will stop and ticket those in violation. All drivers and passengers must wear seat belts under Illinois law.

New textbooks coming for IPSD 204 anatomy and physiology

Course updates to the anatomy and physiology classes in Indian Prairie School District 204 mean new textbooks are on the way for students studying these health-related subjects next year.

The school board recently approved a $117,600 purchase of books and 6-year digital resource licenses for both the regular- and dual-credit-level anatomy and physiology courses. Students in both courses will use Pearson textbooks chosen by educators as the best resource during a course review.

New next year as well, the dual-credit anatomy and physiology course also will count for honors credit.