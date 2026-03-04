Gunrunning case | Naperville 203 proposes 97 cuts | Crafting with Community

Naperville police aid in gunrunning case leading to charges of 72 counts

Naperville police were part of a multi-agency investigation that led to the arrest of an Aurora man who has been charged with gunrunning and using and possessing firearms illegally.

He has been charged with a total of 72 counts by Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Naperville arrest leads to charges for cocaine, illegal guns, stolen truck

Last week, Naperville police arrested an Aurora man for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, which led to authorities allegedly finding multiple illegal firearms and almost 775 grams of cocaine.

Naperville 203 proposes cutting 97 full-time positions in 2026-27 budget

Naperville School District 203 could cut 97 total FTE certified educator and administrative positions in the upcoming 2026-27 school year budget, based on a proposal at Monday’s board of education meeting.

The proposed cuts are in response to projected budget shortfalls in upcoming fiscal years, as well as trending declining enrollment.

Naperville students launch ‘Crafting with Community’ initiative

Naperville teens Srestha Mitra, Lahari Gonuguntla, and Srishti Garg are on a mission to spread the joy of arts and crafts to everyone around them.

Last summer, the Metea Valley High School juniors started an initiative called Crafting with Community, traveling to different local organizations and hosting free art classes.

Waubonsie television production teacher honored

The DuPage Area Occupational Education System has recognized Brian Wiencek, a television production teacher at Waubonsie Valley High School in Indian Prairie School District 204, with its 2026 Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year award.

Wiencek has taught at Waubonsie since 2008, according to his LinkedIn page. School board members further recognized him with a “Board Salute” during their most recent meeting, saying Wiencek earned the award for “his excellence, innovative teaching strategies, and steadfast commitment to advocating for career and technical education.”