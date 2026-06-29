Heat wave | Sports equity bill | YMCA’s Erika Wood retires

Dangerous heat expected in Naperville area this week

The first extreme heat wave of the summer is set to roll into the Naperville area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory is in effect from noon Monday until 10 p.m. on Wednesday, with the region currently listed as a threat level 3 for heat impacts.

Read more about the week’s forecast and find out how to stay protected from the heat.

Illinois lawmaker challenges IHSA changes to girls’ flag football season

Following changes to the schedule for high school girls’ flag football, Illinois State Rep. Janet Yang Rohr has introduced a new bill seeking extra oversight for such changes.

The bill would require any changes to girls’ sports to undergo an “equity impact review” by the Illinois High School Association to examine how the change would affect girls and any inequities when compared to a “comparable boys’ sport.”

Learn more about the proposed legislation and find out the IHSA’s response.

Erika Wood bids farewell to 40-plus-year career with YMCA

After 43 years working for the YMCA, Erika Wood is saying goodbye.

As she looks forward to retirement, Wood is also looking back on her four-decade career that all started with a simple summer gig.

Hear about her career and plans for the next chapter.

City of Naperville to hold Styrofoam collection event

The city of Naperville, along with Naperville Noon Lions and the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Taskforce, will be hosting a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon July 18 at the Route 59 Metra Station.

Accepted items include packaging foam, egg cartons, “to-go” containers, rinsed meat trays and foam cups. Materials should be clean, with all tape and labels removed before recycling.

There will be another Styrofoam recycling event this fall on Oct. 3.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday, with a look ahead at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

June 29 – Oct. 28 – Walking With Giants at Cleve Carney Museum of Art

June 30 – Farmers Market at Naper Settlement

June 30 – Backyard Chickens for Beginners – Free Farmers Market Class at Naper Settlement

June 30 – Line Dance Workshop at Beautifully EmpowHERed

June 30 – Summer Recital – Austin Ferguson at Millennium Carillon

June 30 – July 14 – Flip Circus at Fox Valley Mall

July 1 – Arbor Evenings – Trabuco Salsa Band at The Morton Arboretum

July 1 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

July 1 – A Seat for Everyone: Naperville Comes Together at Wentz Science Center

July 2 – Golden Days: Lunch & Learn: The Declaration of Independence at Naper Settlement

July 2 – Sips Around the States at Cantigny

July 2 – Naperville Municipal Band Happy 250th America (with cannons) at Central Park

July 2 – Craft by Beer: America 250 History on Tap Trivia at Naper Settlement

July 3 – Gettysburg Day at Naper Settlement

July 3 – Illinois Humanities Community Conversations: History Belongs to All of Us at Naper Settlement

July 3 and 4 – National Treasures Escape Room – Family Edition at Naper Settlement

July 4 – Freedom Ruck March & Birthday Bash by Naperville Responds For Veterans

July 4 – Fireworks Show at Frontier Sport Complex