Henry Pratt mass shooting anniversary | Duck Donuts | Rotary donates $70k

Fourth anniversary of Henry Pratt mass shooting

Today marks the fourth anniversary of the Henry Pratt mass shooting in Aurora, in which five workers at the company were killed when a disgruntled employee opened fire.

At 11 a.m. today, the City of Aurora will hold a remembrance ceremony. Moments of silence and reflections will be given for the victims of the tragedy: Russell Beyer, Vincente Juarez, Clayton Parks, Josh Pinkard, and Trevor Wehner. The ceremony will also honor the public safety heroes who ran into the face of danger that day in 2019. It can be viewed live on the City of Aurora’s Facebook page.

In related news, on Feb. 9, U.S. Congressman Bill Foster (IL-11) introduced a House resolution to honor the victims of the shooting. It pays tribute to the victims and the Aurora Police officers injured during their response.

Duck Donuts franchise to open in Naperville

National donut franchise Duck Donuts will open a new Naperville location this April.

The donut chain is known for its made-to-order donuts. They’re typically dipped in a glaze or icing of the customer’s choice, before being sprinkled with customized toppings.

The store will be located at 3124 Route 59, becoming the second Duck Donuts in Illinois, with the first being in Libertyville. As reported by the Chicago Tribune, the owner of the new shop plans to eventually open a second location in Naperville along the Ogden Avenue corridor.

Fire Department releases first-quarter cardiac resuscitation appraisal

The Naperville Fire Department has released its first-quarter cardiac resuscitation appraisal for 2023.

During that time the Naperville Fire Department responded to 27 cardiac arrest calls. 13 of those patients were revived with resuscitative treatments, with the other 14 were found to be deceased when crews arrived.

The fire department said for all 13 patients who were treated, they were able to achieve return of spontaneous circulation (ROSC), also known as a pulse, resulting in a 48% ROSC rate. This outpaces the 2020 national average of 27%. Five of the 13 patients have been discharged from the hospital, leading to an 18.5% survivability percentage. The 2020 national average for patient survivability of cardiac arrest is 7.1%.

During each instance, Naperville firefighters/paramedics on the scene utilized the department’s Advanced Cardiac Resuscitation protocol. This includes the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED) if warranted, specific intravenous medication, and Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

Rotary Club donates $70k from Holiday Parade of Lights

The Rotary Club of Naperville donated $70,000 raised from the Holiday Parade of Lights to 13 local nonprofit organizations. The following groups received portions of the proceeds.

Alive Center

DuPage County ACT-SO

Highland Park Community Foundation

Jack and Jill of America Foundation West Suburban Chapter

Little Friends

Naperville Police Foundation

Naperville Professional Fire Fighters for a Cause

PAGES – Partners for a Collaborative Education Service

PAGES – Parents Advocating for Greater Enrichment of Students

PATHS – Parents and Administrators Together Helping Students

Spirited Pearls Foundation

SUCCESS Program – Schools Using Coordinated Community Efforts to Strengthen Students

The Leadership Initiative

This year, the Rotary Club of Naperville focused their donations on “diversity, equity and inclusion, particularly for the youth.”

Chorus of DuPage Singing Valentines

Chorus of DuPage barbershop quartets were back out spreading happiness and cheer throughout the Chicagoland area on Valentine’s Day with their unique singing valentines. Have a listen to some of their special serenades.