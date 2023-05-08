Holzhauer on Jeopardy! Masters | Deck fire | Lady of Lourdes Grotto

Naperville native James Holzhauer to feature on Jeopardy! Masters

Naperville native James Holzhauer is heading back to the Jeopardy! stage, but this time he’ll appear on Jeopardy! Masters, starting tonight at 7 p.m. on ABC.

“Jeopardy James” and five of the game’s highest-ranked champions will compete in the Masters tournament, which will consist of 10 hour-long episodes, each with two half-hour games. The Jeopardy! Masters winner comes away with the Trebek Trophy and $500,000.

Holzhauer won $2.46 million on the show during a 32-game winning streak in 2019, making him the second-highest earner in regular-season play in Jeopardy! history, behind host Ken Jennings.

James is the brother of Naperville City Councilman Ian Holzhauer.

Slate photo courtesy: Jeopardy Productions Inc.

Deck fire causes $15K in damages

A deck fire at a Naperville home Saturday night caused about $15,000 in damages.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to the incident in the 300 block of Waxwing Avenue just before 7 p.m. Smoke was showing from the rear of a two-story, multi-family residential structure, and firefighters found a fire on an attached deck in the rear of the home, officials said. Firefighters put out the fire within five minutes.

No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Illinois ranks fifth best state to be a police officer

Illinois ranked fifth on WalletHub’s 2023’s Best & Worst States to be a Police Officer list. WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 indicators of police-friendliness.

Illinois received a total score of 57.27, about five points behind the number one state, California. The Prairie State ranked 18th in opportunity and competition, sixth in law enforcement training requirements, and ninth in job hazards and protections.

Illinois was the highest-ranked state for median income for law-enforcement officers but was near the bottom of the list for percent of homicide cases solved.

Sunrise Rotary Quiz Night for a Cause

The Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise is hosting Quiz Night for a Cause to raise funds for supplies and equipment for students in Kenya. The event will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Hotel Indigo, located at 120 Water Street.

Quiz Night for a Cause will feature a trivia competition, where teams of six to eight people can compete. Those without a full team will be paired with others to form one. The event also includes a “bar bites” buffet, drink tickets, and a raffle.

Proceeds will benefit Cheryl’s Children’s Home and School in Nairobi, Kenya, which assists orphaned children. For more information, visit the event website.

Naperville’s Saints Peter and Paul Church celebrate the Lady of Lourdes Grotto

On Saturday, Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery celebrated the rededication of the Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto. Check out the completed renovations of the historic shrine and sanctuary.