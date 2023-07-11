Home repair fraud | College safety presentation | Taco Crawl

Romeoville man accused of Naperville home repair fraud

A Romeoville man has been arrested after allegedly accepting money for multiple home repair jobs in Naperville and not completing the work. Learn more about what led to the arrest.

Garage fire caused by improper charcoal disposal

The improper disposal of charcoal after cooking ignited a garage fire in Naperville on Monday.

According to a press release from the Naperville Fire Department, crews responded to the 26W100 block of Bauer Rd. around 12:10 p.m. They found that the detached garage of a single-family home was ablaze, and were able to extinguish it within about 10 minutes of the initial call.

No one was injured in the incident.

College safety presentation for students and parents

The Naperville Police Department will host a college safety presentation for both students and parents on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m.

“Safety for the College-Bound Student” will feature personal safety information as well as drug and alcohol education, presented by police department personnel.

The event will be held at the 95th Street Library, located at 3015 Cedar Glade Dr.

Wooden bridge in DuPage River Park to be removed

Part of the DuPage River Trail will close starting the week of July 31 as a wood bridge in DuPage River Park in Naperville is being removed.

The nearly 70-foot bridge, which spans a drainage ditch in the park, is at the end of its lifespan, Naperville Park District officials said. Once it’s removed, a concrete box culvert will be built to channel stormwater, and an asphalt trail to cover the culvert and connect to the rest of the trail will be put in.

The park district says the work should be complete by the end of August. In the meantime, a detour map will be posted online.

Inaugural Downtown Naperville Taco Crawl this September

The Downtown Naperville Alliance will be hosting its inaugural Downtown Naperville Taco Crawl on Tuesday, September 19, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find out more about this new event which will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.