House fire | We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym | Naper Lights

Bathroom ceiling vent fan causes house fire, resulting in $30K of damages

A house fire that ignited from a bathroom ceiling vent fan early Sunday caused $30,000 in damages and displaced the home’s residents.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Quail Dr. shortly after 2 a.m. Upon arrival at the two-story wood home, they saw smoke rising from the exterior. Crews discovered the fire was in the second-floor ceiling and attic of the home, and began an interior attack, while creating a hole in the roof for ventilation.

Authorities said the fire was under control within about 20 minutes. All four residents had safely evacuated after being alerted by smoke detectors. No one was injured, but the house was deemed uninhabitable.

Will County budget approved

Last week the Will County Board approved the county’s $815 million fiscal year 2024 budget. Learn more about what investments and improvements are included in the plan.

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym now open

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened for business at 5019 Ace Ln. on Saturday, offering a sensory-safe play area for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. Learn more about this gym with a special focus on inclusivity.

Recycle holiday lights starting today

Starting today, Nov. 20, the Naperville Park District is accepting holiday lights for recycling.

Bins will be set up at:

Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave.

Fort Hill Activity Center, 20 Fort Hill Dr.

Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Rd.

Springbrook Golf Course Golf Shop, 2220 W. 83 rd St.

St. Naperbrook Golf Course Golf Shop, 22204 W. Hassert Blvd.

The above spots will accept drop-offs through February 1, 2024. The public can also recycle lights year-round at the city’s Electronics Recycling Center at 156 Fort Hill Dr.

Mini-lights, C-7 lights, C-9 lights, rope lights, LED lights, and extension cords will all be accepted. Lights should be taken out of bags or boxes before being put in bins.

Naper Lights give a holiday glow to downtown Naperville

The Rotary Club of Naperville-Sunrise’s Naper Lights are up and running in downtown Naperville for the holiday season. Find out more about this year’s display and when a special visitor from the North Pole will stopping by.