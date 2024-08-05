Human West Nile case | Styrofoam recycling event | Local teacher in Supreme Court institute

DuPage County reports its first human case of West Nile virus this year

DuPage County health officials are reporting the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the county this year, found in a Villa Park man in his 20s.

The DuPage County Health Department (DCHD) said the man developed his symptoms in early July.

Find out more about this mosquito-transmitted disease, and how to protect yourself.

Styrofoam recycling event scheduled for this Saturday

The Naperville Noon Lions along with the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) are sponsoring a Styrofoam recycling event this Saturday, Aug. 10. It will be held at Frontier Sports Complex, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Items accepted include rigid Styrofoam (expanded polystyrene) packaging, containers, shipping padding, and any clean Styrofoam food containers like cups, clamshells, or meat trays. Organizers ask that those be brought in clear or colored plastic bags, to be recycled.

No packing peanuts, brown polyurethane foam, blue building insulation, or dirty food containers will be accepted.

The Naperville Noon Lions will also be accepting eyeglasses, phones, running shoes, key fobs, keys, brass, hearing aids, and printer cartridges at the event.

DuPage Forest Preserve’s fall tree and shrub sale now underway

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s annual fall tree and shrub sale is now underway.

44 different species of native trees and shrubs are available in the online sale, with three new species in the mix this year. The available options were all grown from seed within 100 miles of DuPage County. All orders are filled on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Customers can pick up their orders on Friday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. James Farm in Warrenville. Proceeds from the sale will support the forest preserve district’s educational programming.

Metea Valley teacher gets up-close Supreme Court view at summer institute

A Metea Valley High School social studies teacher was one of 60 educators in the United States selected for the 2024 Supreme Court Summer Institute for Teachers.

Susan Fuhrer got an up-close look at the workings of the highest court in the land during the institute, which took place from June 20 through June 25.

Find out more about this bucket list experience for Fuhrer.

More than an umpire: Tony Calcagno’s resilient journey through the Naperville Little League

For over two decades, Tony Calcagno has been more than just an umpire in the Naperville Little League. He’s been a mentor, a storyteller, and a beloved figure in the community.

He was tapped this year to be one of 16 umpires from around the world to officiate the 2024 Little League World Series (LLWS), but a health emergency sidelined that chance.

Learn more about Calcagno’s resilience through a quadruple bypass surgery, and how he made his way back to the local ballfields.