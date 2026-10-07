IKEA coming to Naperville | DuPage West Nile death | Car hits townhouse, sparks fire

IKEA to relocate Bolingbrook store to Block 59 in Naperville

IKEA announced Tuesday that it plans to relocate its Bolingbrook store to a smaller location at Westridge Court and Block 59 in Naperville.

The company says the downsized location will be a small format store offering a “streamlined shopping experience.”

Read more about the new IKEA and when it’s slated to move into town.

DuPage County reports first West Nile virus death of 2026

The DuPage County Health Department announced Tuesday the first death in the county from West Nile virus for 2026, an adult resident.

Health officials are advising residents to take precautions against mosquito bites to help protect themselves.

Find out what they’re recommending.

Naperville townhouse declared uninhabitable after hit by car, sparking fire

The Naperville Fire Department has declared a townhouse on the 3000 block of Crystal Rock Road uninhabitable after it was hit by a car and caught fire Tuesday.

Learn more about the incident.

Naperville’s business scene gets a fresh look, from downtown to Riverbrook

Districts around Naperville, including the I-88 corridor, downtown and the Riverbrook Shopping Center, will see an influx of new businesses in the coming months. Offerings range from an Asian supermarket, to restaurants, to a fitness studio.

Get the full rundown of what’s coming to town.

Local boys golf teams heading to state

A pair of local boys golf teams are heading to state. At the O’Fallon 3A sectional, Naperville North edged out Lockport for the third and final state qualifying spot, qualifying as a team for the first time since 2012. Naperville Central senior Graeme Cavanagh also made the cut as an individual.

Benet Academy won the 3A Lincoln-Way Central sectional by three strokes over Hinsdale Central. Freshman William Comiskey and sophomore Mac Rice each shot a 70 to lead the Redwings. The state finals will be played on Friday and Saturday at The Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington.