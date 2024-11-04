Illinois Report Card | Avoiding deer on roadways | Luke Lehnen nominated for award

Districts 203 and 204 outpace state averages in Illinois Report Card

Naperville School District 203 and Indian Prairie School District 204 each had strong showings in the recently released 2024 Illinois Report Card data that gauge student proficiency in a number of core curricular areas.

The Illinois State Board of Education’s report cards designated all schools in both districts as “exemplary” (the top level in ISBE’s summation) and “commendable” (the second rank).

Learn more about the high rankings given to area school districts.

Naperville area players compete in the Pickleball World Championships

Four locals who practice at Naperville pickleball facilities like The Picklr and Sure Shot will test their skills at the upcoming Pickleball World Championship.

Craig Broeder, Jonny Bradford, Shannon Kowalski, and Jill Ko all qualified for the competition, which kicks off today in Texas.

Hear from the Naperville pickleball standouts as they prepared to take on some of the sport’s top competitors.

Oh deer! Forest Preserve District warns of unexpected animals on roadways

With daylight saving time upon us, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County reminds drivers to be alert for unexpected deer crossing the roadway.

In a news release, the organization offered several tips for drivers to lower risk and prevent collisions with deer while driving. Deer are most common in woods, fields, and waterways, but can be found throughout the county.

Read more about the Forest Preserve District’s recommendations, and how Illinois ranks for deer-related insurance claims.

Holiday lights illuminate downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville is getting in the holiday spirit early with its annual lights showcase.

Starting today at 5 p.m., Naperville will gradually illuminate over 300,000 lights scattered on the downtown treetops and rooftops.

North Central College quarterback Luke Lehnen continues to make history on and off the field

North Central College quarterback Luke Lehnen was recently announced as a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

The award from the National Football Foundation is presented annually to the student-athlete with the best combination of academic success, football performance, and exemplary leadership.

Read more about Lehnen, who is the first North Central player ever to be nominated for the award.