Illumination opening | Naperville Central alum to White Sox | Tributes in light

The Morton Arboretum’s Illumination opens Saturday

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum officially returns Saturday, Nov. 18, for its 11th year. Find out about the new path and sights to expect this time around.

Illumination photo courtesy: The Morton Arboretum

Naperville Central alum Nicky Lopez heading to Chicago White Sox

Naperville Central graduate Nicky Lopez is heading home. The former Redhawk star was traded by the Atlanta Braves to the Chicago White Sox as part of a six-player deal in exchange for reliever Aaron Bummer.

Lopez spent the first five seasons of his career with the Kansas City Royals before being traded to the Braves this past August.

New car wash planned near Lowe’s

Naperville area motorists could soon have another option for cleaning their cars along one of the city’s busiest corridors, following a vote Wednesday from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Commissioners gave a favorable recommendation to the construction of Tommy’s Express Car Wash on a 1.08-acre parcel at 1440 S. Route 59. Big box home improvement retailer Lowe’s will remain at the site, though a portion of the parking lot serving the store would be absorbed with the car wash development.

During public comment, commissioners fielded several questions and concerns about noise and traffic stemming from the project, though the advisory group gave a favorable recommendation on the project to the city council.

New Planning and Zoning Commission chair named

Manas Athanikar will take the reins of the Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission, beginning in December. The announcement was made Wednesday’s meeting. Athanikar is succeeding Anthony Losurdo, who has served more than two terms in the role.

Mayor Scott Wehrli made a brief announcement of the change-up at the conclusion of Wednesday’s meeting and acknowledged Losurdo for his leadership.

“On behalf of the City of Naperville, we thank you for all the great things you’ve done in this particular role,” Wehrli said to Losurdo. “There have been a lot of great projects that you’ve vetted through here. I can say, from everything I’ve heard, you’ve treated everyone very fairly and with kindness.”

Tributes in light at Friedrich-Jones Memorial Luminary event

More than 300 people gathered on Wednesday night to remember loved ones at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Homes 26th annual Memorial Luminary event. Learn more about these special tributes in light.

Bethany Lutheran earns two state championships

Bethany Lutheran School in Naperville has earned two Lutheran Sports Association state championships, which they celebrated on Thursday with a pep rally attended by Mayor Steve Chirico.

Their boys cross country team landed in first place out of 18 schools, with 66 points. That qualified the group for a trip to nationals in Mequon, Wisconsin, where they came in second, earning their first-ever national banner.

And their boys varsity volleyball team had an undefeated season of 24-0, capped off with a state title win.

North Central Cardinals ranked first heading into postseason

The North Central College football team begins postseason play looking to defend the Division III National Championship. The 10-0 Cardinals will host Belhaven in the opening round of the playoffs at noon on Saturday, November 18th.

Weekend weather outlook

It looks like a sunny weekend ahead, with a predicted high today of 51 degrees. Temperatures will be about the same on Saturday, with a high of 52, but get a slight boost Sunday, hitting 55, before dropping for the rest of the week.

Keep up to date on your daily forecast on the NCTV17 weather webpage.