India Day leaving Naperville | Downtown streetscape plan input | New principal

India Day event to move out of Naperville

The Indian Community Outreach organization said it will not host its annual India Day parade and festival in Naperville this year, after the amount of funding for the event approved Tuesday by the Naperville City Council fell short of organizers’ requests.

Find out more about the decision.

Public input session on third phase of Downtown Streetscape Project

The city of Naperville is seeking public input on its third phase of the Downtown Streetscape Project to determine which elements should be included in the final design.

The city’s Transportation, Engineering, and Development Business Group will host an open-house style public input session on Wednesday, April 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Naperville Municipal Center.

Find out more about the project and how to weigh in.

Open house tonight to weigh in on city’s bike and pedestrian plan

Also, a reminder that tonight the city is holding a public open house for residents to weigh in on its bike and pedestrian plan.

Residents can stop by rooms A and B at the Naperville Municipal Center from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to check out proposed routes, speak with the project team, and give additional feedback on the city’s bike and pedestrian network.

Updating the policies and routes aligns with Naperville’s 2027: Investing in our Communities Priorities Plan.

New Ann Reid principal named

The Naperville 203 board of education on Monday approved the promotion of Kayla Fleming to the role of principal at Ann Reid Early Childhood Center for the upcoming 2026-27 school year. Fleming currently serves as Ann Reid’s assistant principal.

Erin Marker, current principal of Ann Reid, is moving over to Mill Street Elementary School in the fall as its principal.

Naperville athlete to compete in bocce at Special Olympics USA games

Naperville athlete April Papke will be heading to the national stage to compete in bocce ball.

This summer Papke will represent the community at the Special Olympics USA Games after winning gold at the Illinois State Championships.

Learn more about Papke’s positive attitude and love of competing.