IPSD 204 budget approved | Sinkhole repaired | Paddleboat Quarry LOTUS exhibit

IPSD 204 approves budget with $5.8M one-year deficit

The fiscal year 2027 budget is now officially on the books for Indian Prairie School District 204.

With a planned, one-time deficit of $5.8 million to be covered by reserves, the budget includes $476 million in operating expenditures and keeps district reserves at 32% of operating costs — above a board policy requirement of 25%.

Learn more about the budget and what caused the deficit.

Crews repair sinkhole on 95th Street in Naperville

Westbound traffic on 95th Street in Naperville is reduced to one lane through the intersection at Book Road as crews complete the remaining repairs on a now-filled sinkhole that opened around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The lane reduction will stay in place until pavement restoration is complete.

Find out more about what caused the sinkhole.

LOTUS lights up Naperville’s Paddleboat Quarry

French art installation LOTUS officially made its U.S. debut in Naperville with an opening reception on Saturday night.

The display is a series of six large lotus flowers on aluminum frames, illuminated with LED lights, floating in the Paddleboat Quarry.

Take a look at the new installation.

Naper Pride ‘painting a beautiful picture,’ without Pride Fest this year

Naper Pride has shifted its focus this year, retiring its Pride Fest for now, and working instead on other programs and initiatives. Those include senior support, performing arts, health and wellness, recreational activities, and advocacy.

Find out more about the programs Naper Pride has underway.

Active algal bloom found at Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County says there is an active algal bloom at Silver Lake at Blackwell Forest Preserve.

Though a common phenomenon, forest preserve officials say the blooms could potentially turn harmful and create toxins. The blooms typically look like blue, green, or brown paint on the top of the water, but there’s no way of telling by just looking if they contain toxins. Children, pets, and those with weakened immune systems could become sick if they ingest or inhale the toxins.

Warning signs will be on site while the bloom is present. Officials advise keeping pets clear of the water, avoiding touching either the water or algae, and thoroughly washing any skin or fur that does contact those surfaces.