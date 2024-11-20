IPSD 204 seeks operating funds | Marmion Academy to go co-ed | 5th Avenue study

Indian Prairie District 204 seeks more operating funds from property taxes

Indian Prairie School District 204’s operating levy will need a 4.5% increase from the $331.9 million collected last year to fund all day-to-day costs, according to Matt Shipley, the chief school business official.

During Monday’s school board meeting, Shipley laid out a proposed $347 million operating levy, which would result in roughly a $215 property tax increase for the owner of a $450,000 home — the average in the district. When combined with the $25.5 million bond and interest levy, the district’s total ask is proposed at $372.5 million.

Find out more about the district’s operating levy and when a final vote will take place.

Marmion Academy becoming co-ed after nine decades

After more than nine decades as an all-boys school, Marmion Academy in Aurora will become co-ed.

The college-prep high school could shift to a co-ed model as early as the 2026-27 academic year, following a Nov. 16 vote by the Marmion Abbey chapter of monks to put the change into motion.

Find out more about the decision to make the shift.

Judge reconsiders motion to release Naperville shooting suspect awaiting pre-trial

A DuPage County judge has overturned an earlier ruling, now requiring a suspect in a Naperville shooting to be jailed while he awaits trial.

Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh ruled that Jermaine Nahshon Badie, 18, be detained ahead of his trial on charges stemming from a shooting that happened late last month outside an apartment on the 100 block of Testa Drive.

Learn more about Tuesday’s court hearing.

5th Avenue study to be launched

What is the most effective way to move forward with a redevelopment strategy? What are the best uses? How can new development on the site address Naperville’s known housing gaps? These are some of the questions that will be asked in a forthcoming study of an area of 5th Avenue within Naperville that is ripe for new development.

The city council on Tuesday voted on a series of questions for the Urban Land Institute Technical Assistance Panel study. The 5th Avenue project has been in the development phase for a number of years, but initial plans ultimately fell through.

Several months ago, Councilman Josh McBroom suggested city staff revisit redevelopment efforts for the site. His referral prompted the proposal that has been under review. The 5th Avenue site encompasses 13 acres of city-owned land near the 5th Avenue train station.

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home hosts 27th annual Memorial Luminary program

Naperville’s Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., is hosting its 27th annual Memorial Luminary program tonight, Nov. 20.

The event is meant to honor all the families the funeral home served from Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024. More than 500 illuminated bags are expected to be on display for the event. Families are invited to light their loved one’s candle between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. A service will follow at 6 p.m., led by Fr. Scott Huggins, Pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church.

The Naperville Memorial Honor Guard will present the colors, perform a three-volley salute, and play taps in tribute to veterans.

Naperville’s John Poulakidas Steps into the national spotlight with Yale Basketball

Every March, the NCAA basketball tournament creates a new set of Cinderella-style folk heroes like RJ Hunter, CJ McCollum, and Stephen Curry, who became March Madness legends by leading their small schools to dramatic tournament upsets.

Neuqua Valley High School graduate John Poulakidas played a major part in one of those stunning Cinderella stories after leading 13-seeded Yale to a momentous win over 4-seeded Auburn.

See how the former Wildcat has developed into one of the top wing-positional players in the NCAA.