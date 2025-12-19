Joliet bishop to lead NY archdiocese | New Fermilab director | COD alum wins TV award

Joliet Diocese Bishop Hicks appointed Archbishop of New York

Bishop Ronald A. Hicks was appointed Thursday by Pope Leo XIV to serve as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York.

Having served as head of the Diocese of Joliet for five years, Hicks will now oversee one of the largest Catholic dioceses in the U.S.

Photo courtesy: Farragutful

Norbert Holtkamp chosen as new Fermilab director

A new director has been appointed at Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia.

Norbert Holtkamp has been selected to lead Fermilab, with a start date of Jan. 12, 2026.

Drive-thru restaurant planned at BP station

A quick-service restaurant with a drive-thru lane has been proposed at the BP To Go gas station and convenience store operation at 1532 N. Aurora Road. The Naperville Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday gave the proposal a favorable recommendation.

Representatives of the local BP store went before commissioners at the meeting and indicated a Dunkin’ operation could fill the created restaurant space, though final lease details are still being firmed up. They also indicated the restaurant addition is part of a broader series of improvements anticipated on the property.

Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the recommendation, which advances to the city council for a final decision. The vote was made with the caveat that city staff review the final details before the required certificate of occupancy is granted. If the restaurant operation brings traffic-related stacking concerns, the proposal will go back before the commission for further review.

Naperville Park District approves resolution for ‘Plank Road Park’ name

A proposal for a new neighborhood park to be named “Plank Road Park” was recently approved by the Naperville Park District Board of Commissioners. That approval begins a 60-day consideration period for community input on the new name.

The new park will be established on the 0.62-acre plot donated to the park district as part of the Claire development agreement. The park is expected to be completed in 2027.

The “Plank Road Park” name has historical significance due to the wooden plank road that followed the Ogden Avenue path, used for travel to and from Chicago. The park’s design will incorporate this historical theme.

College of DuPage alumnus wins Emmys’ Crystal Pillar Award

College of DuPage animation alumnus Christian Sanchez recently won the Crystal Pillar Award for student production at the 67th annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards this year.

Sanchez was recognized in the Animation/Graphics/Special Effects category for his video “Vida,” which mixes live-action shots with animation, according to a news release from the College of DuPage.

Another COD graduate, Toby Welch, and current student Sofie Tongson were also nominated for Crystal Pillar Awards this year. Tongson was nominated for her non-fiction short titled “The Camper,” and Welch for his animation, “Strange Exchange.”