Juneteenth celebration | Free tulip bulbs | New 204 student services director

Juneteenth event by Naperville Neighbors United promises education, celebration

A free event that invites the community to celebrate and reflect on the meaning of Juneteenth is coming back to Rotary Hill for the fourth year in a row.

The Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, organized by Naperville Neighbors United, is set for noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 14 at 443 Aurora Ave.

Free tulip bulbs available this Wednesday in downtown Naperville

Though tulip season has ended, the flowers that had lined downtown Naperville streets and Naperville park sites can have new life, through a tulip bulb giveaway happening tomorrow.

On Wednesday, June 11, the public is invited to stop by Main Street between Van Buren and Benton Avenues between 10 a.m. and noon, to pick up to a dozen free tulip bulbs. Alive Center helpers will be on site with boxes of bulbs to distribute, while supplies last.

Those interested should bring their own bags, and plan to come early in the event, as the bulbs tend to go quickly, organizers say. Though the bulbs are free, donations to the Alive Center will be accepted during the distribution.

Naperville District 203 budget review

Officials in Naperville School District 203 are in the final stages of reviewing the proposed 2025- 26 school year budget.

Since early May, the board of education and administrators have been discussing the budget proposal, and some of the conversations have been tense.

Former Neuqua teacher returning as student services director in IPSD 204

Indian Prairie School District 204 has named a new director of student services, and he’s coming back to the district where he began his career.

James D. Ferguson, who was once a Neuqua Valley High School teacher, will take over the role starting July 1.

Local woman hoping to earn title of Super Mom in national competition

A Naperville woman is hoping to earn the title of Super Mom in a national competition that helps raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Rebecca Moss is currently in the final round with just 16 contestants remaining, vying for this year’s title. The competition is run by Colossal, a national fundraising group, with the top winner set to take home $20,000, an appearance in Woman’s World Magazine, and a Napa Valley getaway for two.

Single votes are free but additional votes require donations. Since the contest’s launch, it’s raised more than $9.3 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Voting ends June 12 at 9 p.m.