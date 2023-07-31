Kayaker Rescued | Broadway stars | Nicky Lopez to Braves

Kayaker rescued from DuPage River

A kayaker was recused from the DuPage River on Sunday afternoon after his kayak overturned. Find out what happened and how he was rescued.

Broadway stars to perform for Aurora’s Paramount Theatre

Downtown Aurora’s Paramount Theatre will have Tony-award winners Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell performing at its fundraising gala. Learn more about the event and how to purchase tickets.

Fall native tree and shrub sale

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County will hold its online fall native tree and shrub sale starting tomorrow, Aug. 1 at 8 a.m.

Shoppers can select from 49 species of trees and shrubs, all grown within 100 miles of DuPage County. Orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis and can be picked up Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23.

All proceeds from the sale will go to support educational programs through the Forest Preserve District. More information can be found on the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County website.

Naperbrook improvements enter second phase

Naperbrook Golf Course hole 18 improvements are moving toward their second phase of construction. The announcement was made at the July 27 Naperville Park Board meeting.

The first phase was completed in May and included a new 18th green, bunker, and approach. The second phase of construction work will re-route the 18th hole at Naperbrook to allow the current 18th green to be used as a practice facility starting in 2024.

Construction work is expected to begin in the fall and would include the removal of existing features, and the additions of a new tee, fairway bunker, and drainage improvements. The park district expects to have a contract for phase two at the next board meeting on August 10.

Nicky Lopez traded to the Braves

Former Naperville Central baseball star Nicky Lopez was traded from the Kansas City Royals to the Atlanta Braves Sunday afternoon, on the eve of the MLB trade deadline.

Lopez was drafted by the Royals in 2016 and made his big league debut with the team in 2019. The deal provides the former gold glove finalist the opportunity to compete in the postseason for the first time in his career.

The Braves are running away with the NL East and currently hold the best record in all of baseball.