Kendra Scott opening | DuPage County awards $3M | Neuqua Valley’s John Keller to retire

Kendra Scott Naperville to celebrate grand opening by giving back

Lifestyle and accessories brand Kendra Scott is set to open a location in downtown Naperville’s Main Street Promenade this week.

The store at 55 S. Main Street, Suite 111 will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting on Friday, Oct. 11, and a series of grand opening events the following weekend, with a focus on giving back to the community.

Read more about Kendra Scott Naperville’s offerings, and the charitable initiatives throughout its grand opening weekend.

Photo courtesy: Kendra Scott

DuPage County awards $3.37 million in grants

Fifteen social service and nonprofit organizations were awarded $3.37 million in grants on Tuesday through the DuPage Community Transformation Partnership (DCTP). The initiative was established in early 2022 to distribute federal pandemic-era American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.

In this latest round of grant disbursements, the majority of the funding — $2.76 million — went toward programs and organizations devoted to mental health and substance use disorder treatment. The remaining funds were allocated to organizations focused on food insecurity and housing instability.

The latest grant package is the final one in the DCTP program, created by the DuPage County Board and the DuPage Foundation. Since its inception nearly three years ago, the DCTP has issued a total of $10.45 million in grants through the ARPA dollars.

Naperville School District 203 looks at facility improvement plans

The 2024-25 school year might just be getting underway, but administrators in Naperville School District 203 are in the early stages of assembling the fiscal plan for the 2025-26 school year — and beyond — with a look at facility improvements.

The D203 Board of Education on Oct. 21 could vote on a list of nine proposed capital improvement projects for the 2025-26 school year. If adopted, they would be incorporated into the district’s spending plan for that fiscal year. Items on the list include roof work at Naperville Central High School and Steeple Run Elementary School, playground replacement at Meadow Glens Elementary School, and a series of safety improvements.

Additionally, the board at its next meeting will be asked to approve a comprehensive facility assessment. Wight and Co., which has an ongoing contractual relationship with District 203, could complete the assessment — the last of which was completed in 2013.

Water Street fall mum sale supporting We Grow Dreams on Oct. 12

Water Street in downtown Naperville will host a fall mum sale on Saturday, Oct. 12, benefitting West Chicago-based nonprofit We Grow Dreams.

A variety of fall mums and decor, including decorative and hanging pots, pumpkins, and straw bales, will be available for purchase. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Foyo Plaza.

We Grow Dreams is a greenhouse and nursery that offers training and employment opportunities to young adults with disabilities, in a safe, supportive environment.

John Keller heads to the final hole with Neuqua Valley girls golf

For nearly three decades, John Keller has been the heart of the Neuqua Valley High School girls golf team, helping bring the school its first state trophy in 2000.

This year will be Keller’s last on the links and in the classroom for the Wildcats, as he plans to retire.

Learn more about Keller’s impact on the program and a legacy marked by eight regional and three sectional titles.