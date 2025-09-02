Labor Day Parade | Aurora Ave lane closures | Ellison kicking legacy

Labor Day Parade caps off the Last Fling weekend

On Monday, the Naperville Jaycees hosted the 2025 Labor Day Parade, an annual tradition to close out the final day of the Last Fling.

Lane closures on Aurora Avenue due to microsurfacing work

The city of Naperville advised motorists to expect lane closures on Aurora Avenue between West and Main streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today through Thursday.

That’s due to microsurfacing work being done on that stretch of roadway. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the process. However, officials advise motorists to use alternate routes if possible and use caution in the area.

District 203 launches new employee health clinic

This fall, Naperville School District 203 has introduced a new employee health clinic for employees, spouses, and dependents covered under its health plan. Marathon Health is overseeing the new initiative.

Superintendent Dan Bridges said the clinic provides insurers with direct access to primary care and mental health services. The goal through the service, he said, is to expand the level of care to support the health and well-being of staff and others on the district’s plan.

2026 Fourth of July fireworks planning

Next year’s Independence Day festivities might be more than 10 months away, but logistical planning for the annual time-honored event is underway.

The Naperville Park Board on Thursday had a preliminary discussion of the 2026 contract, with plans to approve a final agreement coming in September.

The last kick in the Ellison legacy for Naperville Central football

Gavin Ellison is not just entering his final season for the Naperville Central football team, but is also closing the chapter as the final Ellison brother to compete as the starting kicker for the Red and White.

Before playing varsity his junior year, he watched his older brothers Aidan and Logan take on kicking duties for the Redhawks, in addition to playing on the defensive side of the ball.

