Last Fling makes top 100 list | Naperville native in Paralympics | Public transit’s future discussed

Naperville’s Last Fling lands on top 100 list of Labor Day celebrations in US

Naperville’s Last Fling has been named among the top 100 Labor Day celebrations in the country, according to online photo-focused site Mixbook.

It landed at No. 57 on their list, and was one of five Illinois festivals to score a place in the rankings.

The annual event brings four days of music, food, carnival rides, and fun to downtown Naperville.

Learn more about this weekend’s Last Fling, organized by the Naperville Jaycees, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofits.

Naperville native Sarah Adam competes in the 2024 Paralympic Games

The 2024 Paralympic games are underway in Paris where Naperville native Sarah Adam is the first American woman to play for the U.S. wheelchair rugby team.

Team USA began prelim play today against Canada, with the U.S. taking the win, 51 to 48. Adam and her teammates will face Japan on August 30 and Germany on August 31, as the team hopes to qualify for the playoff round, which begins on September 1.

Learn more about Adam’s journey to becoming a renowned athlete in the sport.

Future of Illinois public transit weighed up in Naperville

New legislation put forth in Springfield could change train trips and bus rides in and around Naperville going forward.

Earlier this month, the Illinois Senate Transportation Committee held a forum at the Naperville Municipal Center to discuss the Metropolitan Mobility Authority Act, which, if passed, would combine Metra, Pace, the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) into a single public transit agency.

Find out about the proposed changes to the system and what local officials and residents had to say about them.

More buzz about County Board’s beekeeping ordinance

After another round of in-depth discussion, the DuPage County Board narrowly voted in favor of text amendments to an existing beekeeping ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting. When a final vote was cast, 10 commissioners approved it, and 8 voted against it.

The revisions give property owners the ability to keep honeybees on lots of less than an acre, after going through a series of permit requirements.

The county began discussing beekeeping amid a broader review of land use issues within unincorporated areas. In recent months, arguments for and against beekeeping and providing accommodations for certain species were aired at multiple committee-level meetings.

Grand opening and dedication planned for Marie Todd Practice Facility

The Naperville Park District is planning a grand opening and dedication event for the Marie Todd Practice Facility at Naperbrook Golf Course, 22204 W. 111th St./Hassert Blvd.

It will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. The event will include a ceremonial ribbon cutting and remarks from Park Board president Mary Gibson.

Marie Todd served two terms as the Naperville Park Board President during her 18 years of service as a park board commissioner. The park board voted in April 2023 to name the practice facility in her honor to recognize her commitment and the impact she’s had within the park district.

Vote for your favorite bookmarks at Anderson’s Bookshop

Anderson’s Bookshop is asking the public to weigh in on their favorite bookmarks, made by local artists…but time is running out.

The bookshop invited those ages 2 and up to submit their own bookmark designs, then narrowed down the choices, putting the finalists online. The public is asked to now vote for their favorite design in each age range: 2 to 6; 7 to 12; 13 to 17; and 18 and up.

Voting ends on August 31, with winners announced September 2. The winning bookmark in each category will be printed and handed out in Anderson’s Bookshop stores.