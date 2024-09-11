Lawsuit filed against DuPage County Clerk | 9/11 remembrance ceremony | Remembering Adam Russo

DuPage County clerk-board dispute over bills brings lawsuit

A months-long standoff between the DuPage County Board and DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek has resulted in a lawsuit over the timing of vendor bill payments.

The county’s state’s attorney’s office is seeking authority through a judge to have Kaczmarek comply with county regulations on protocols and timelines for paying bills.

Learn more about what prompted the lawsuit.

Naperville woman charged with DUI after allegedly crashing school bus

A Naperville woman has been arrested for allegedly crashing a school bus for special needs children into an in-ground junction box while driving under the influence.

Lauren Williams, 34, has been charged with one count of aggravated DUI as a school bus driver and one count of driving too fast for conditions or failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Read more about what happened in the incident.

Naperville remembers 9/11 with special ceremony

The city of Naperville, in partnership with Naperville Responds for Veterans, is holding its annual 9/11 memorial event tonight.

The ceremony will take place at the Cmdr. Dan Shanower Memorial behind the Naperville Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St., with music from the Naperville Municipal Band starting at 5:45 p.m.

Learn more about what’s planned for the remembrance.

Organizers invite community to ‘Have some fun with us’ at Naper Pride Fest

Naper Settlement will be awash with rainbow colors during the third production of Naper Pride Fest, a daylong celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community, open to all.

The event is scheduled for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 on the grounds of Naper Settlement at 523 S. Webster St.

Find out about some of the fun lined up for the family-friendly fest.

District 204 facilities spending hinges on referendum vote

Spending on facility projects next year in Indian Prairie School District 204 could follow one of two paths — depending on whether voters approve a referendum question seeking funding for safety and facility upgrades.

The vote will mean the difference between a $40 million plan for needed upgrades, or a $10 million one.

Learn what projects would be taken on for each iteration.

NESPA advocates call for higher pay in new contract

Nearly a dozen staff, parents and students spoke to the Naperville School District 203 board of education at Monday’s meeting, imploring officials to increase pay for employees represented through the Naperville Education Support Professionals Association (NESPA).

NESPA’s last contract ended in June, and negations for a new-three year agreement have been taking place. Speakers who addressed the board of education during public comment shared concerns with pay levels for NESPA workers, who include paraprofessionals who assist special education students.

Remembering Adam Russo, advocate for children and building strong leaders

Adam Russo, a local advocate for children, mental health, and strengthening business leadership, has died at the age of 48.

Russo made his mark in Naperville in many ways. He started Edgewood Clinical Services here in 2004, offering family counseling with a focus on adolescence. After selling that business in 2020, he would establish a new one in 2023: Reliable Coaching and Strategy, helping others build success and leadership in their own businesses.

He had been a Chairman of the Board on the Naperville Chamber of Commerce, also serving on its board of directors. And he was an author, giving parenting strategies in his book “Unwritten Rules.”

Russo was a father himself to three children, and husband to Heather Russo. They along with his extended family and friends will honor him at a visitation on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street. Funeral services are set for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1550 Modaff Rd.