Lilly Pulitzer among new DT businesses | Candace Parker jersey retired | Benet stadium revamp

Lilly Pulitzer, Lennon’s among new businesses coming to downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville will see more than 10 new businesses open in the second half of the year, including retailers like Lilly Pulitzer and restaurants like Lennon’s.

Get the full rundown of what will be coming to town.

Image courtesy: Lilly Pulitzer

Naperville Central alum and WNBA star Candace Parker’s jersey retired

Naperville native and WNBA star Candace Parker had her No. 3 jersey retired by the Los Angeles Sparks in a halftime ceremony on Sunday.

Parker was selected first overall by the Sparks in 2008 and spent 13 of her 16 WNBA seasons with the team, winning a championship in 2016 and two MVP awards. The Naperville Central alum will also have her jersey retired by her hometown Chicago Sky on August 25th.

Benet Academy announces plan to renovate Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium

Benet Academy has recently announced a two-phase improvement plan to substantially renovate, renew, and modernize the Baumgartner-Gilbert Stadium and its athletic fields.

Learn more about all the changes in store.

Three playground ribbon cuttings this summer

The Naperville Park District has on tap three scheduled playground ribbon cutting events in the next two summer months. Attendees will have an opportunity to see the new playground equipment, meet with park district officials and enjoy light refreshments.

The first unveiling is scheduled at White Eagle Park, 3140 White Eagle Drive, on Tuesday, July 15; the second at Willowgate Square, 408 Travelaire Ave., on Tuesday, July 22; and the third at Rose Hill Farms Park, 1235 Hamlet Road, on Tuesday, Aug. 5. Each ribbon cutting begins at 5 p.m.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday sponsored by Qamaria Yemeni Coffee. Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

July 1 – Children’s Lunch Hour Entertainment at Riverwalk Grand Pavilion.

July 1 – Naper Settlement Farmers Market

July 1 – Naperville Millennium Carillon Summer Recital Series

July 2 – Trivia Night at 95th Street Library

July 2 – Trivia Night at Cantigny

July 2 – Arbor Evenings at The Morton Arboretum

July 3 – Sensory Cocktail experience: Sip & Sizzle at Cantigny

July 3 – Let Freedom Ring Patriotic Concert by Naperville Municipal Band

July 3 – Riverwalk Viewing: View the Moon by Naperville Astronomical Association

July 4 – Freedom Ruck 2025 by Naperville Responds for Veterans

July 4 – Hamilton’s Artillery Reenactment at Cantigny

July 4 – Naperville Community Fireworks Show by Naperville Park District and city of Naperville

July 5 – Naperville Farmers Market near the 5th Avenue Train Station

July 5 – Gettysburg Day at Naper Settlement