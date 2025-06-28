Lilly Pulitzer, Lennon’s among new businesses coming to downtown Naperville

Downtown Naperville will see several new businesses open in the second half of the year, including retailers like Lilly Pulitzer and restaurants like Lennon’s.

“I’d say between now and the end of the year, we have over ten new businesses coming and they include restaurants, retail, and service,” said Katie Wood, executive director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance.

New businesses coming soon to downtown Naperville

One of those businesses is Lilly Pulitzer, a fashion retailer known for its vibrant and colorful clothing. Wood said the opening date is not yet known, but confirmed it will be coming to 55 S. Main Street, taking half of the former Soft Surroundings space.

For restaurants, a new concept named Lennon’s is set to join the list of eateries in downtown Naperville this July at 16 W. Jefferson Ave. According to a press release, Lennon’s will feature “eclectic small plates and craveable comfort dishes…blending bold flavors, vibrant energy, and heartfelt hospitality in a space designed for connection, celebration, and community.”

Another dining option, also likely to open in July according to Wood, is U Sushi Club Rotary Sushi Bar at 175 W. Jackson Ave.

For service businesses, Wells Fargo Bank will open on August 12 at 47 E. Chicago Ave., Suite 132, the former site of Barnes & Noble. It will later be joined in the same building by Fidelity Investments around September or October, according to Wood.

Previously announced businesses still to come include:

Pronto Italian Sandwiches , 221 S. Washington St. – an Italian sandwich shop – opening this summer

Le Macaron , 23 W. Jefferson Ave. – a French pastry shop – opening this summer

The George , 245 S. Washington St. – a restaurant tavern featuring American classics – opening at the end of August

The White Sheep , 22 E. Chicago Ave. – a breakfast and brunch restaurant – opening this year

Alo Yoga , 21 W. Jefferson Ave. – an activewear brand with a full range of yoga and athleisure offerings – opening early 2026

Rosebud reopening

Wood said that a reopening is also on the horizon, with Rosebud set to welcome customers back at 22 E. Chicago Ave. in around four to six weeks.

She added that all the new businesses are arriving at a great time.

“This all bodes well for the holiday season, we’re going to be completely full for the most part. Also, of course, the Washington Street Bridge will be reopened by then, all four lanes of traffic. So it’s going to make getting in and out of downtown Naperville quick and easy, and we’re really looking forward to that,” said Wood.

Businesses that opened this year

The first half of the year saw many businesses open in downtown Naperville. The list includes Avocado Theory, Barnes & Noble, and Rowan. Recent openings include Birkenstock, George and Fred, and Gorjana.

Downtown Naperville has around 300 businesses, a blend of both national brands and local shops. Wood said the upcoming additions illustrate the appeal of the area.

“This is a great year. I think it’s a sign of the economy and a sign of the strength of downtown Naperville that we have so many new businesses that have chosen downtown Naperville,” said Wood.

