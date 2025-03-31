Little Friends-IILC merger | Napervillian 50 state marathoner | Dress Up 203

Little Friends to merge with the Illinois Independent Living Center in Naperville

Little Friends is in the process of merging with the Illinois Independent Living Center located in Naperville at 1141 Iroquois Ave.

Talks between the two organizations began in 2024, and the merger is now close to being finalized.

Naperville resident Andrea Kovach crosses the finish line in all 50 states

In January of this year, Naperville resident Andrea Kovach became the newest member of the 50 States Marathon Club after running a marathon in all 50 states.

Naperville park officials plan garden plot, Knoch Park improvements

Naperville Park District officials are planning several site improvements at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots and Knoch Park.

District staffers discussed with the park board a preliminary proposal for the work at Thursday’s meeting. It’s expected to include replacement of the existing gravel parking lot and improved park lot lights on the western end of the garden plots.

Officials are also proposing landscaping and lighting improvements at Knoch Park as a part of the project. Grant funding from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency could cut down on the district’s share of the project cost.

Dress Up 203 helps Naperville teens shine with free prom dresses

Nearly 50 students from Naperville School District 203 recently got the chance to pick out the perfect prom dress free of charge, thanks to the Dress Up 203 initiative.

Make Plans Monday: your weekly look ahead

It’s Make Plans Monday! Here’s a look at some area events for the coming week. Click the link for more details.

Ongoing through April 16 (or until sold out) – Arbor Day Tree Sale by the city of Naperville

April 1-4 – Wild Weather – Free Nature Discovery Days at Knoch Knolls Nature Center

April 2 – Trivia Night – General Knowledge at 95th Street Library

April 3 – Origins of Naperville Walking Tour at Naper Settlement

April 3 – Cantigny Greenhouse Tour at Cantigny Park

April 4 – Tequila Dinner at Morton Arboretum

April 4 to 6 – Nature Artists’ Guild Spring Exhibit at Morton Arboretum

April 4 – Spring Choral “Finale!” Concert at North Central College’s Wentz Concert Hall

April 4 – Family Bingo at Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center

April 5 – Holi – The Festival Of Colors at Rotary Hill

April 5 – Trout Season Celebration at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve

April 5 – Basic Gardening Workshop at Knoch Knolls Nature Center River Room

April 5 – Civic at Wentz Concert Hall: Prieto Conducts Shostakovich 7 performance by Civic Orchestra of Chicago

April 5 through April 30 – Blooming Bingo at Hidden Oaks Nature Center

April 6 – Jazz a cappella presented by Chicago a cappella at Wentz Concert Hall

April 6 – Stefanie & Friends – An Afternoon of Music at Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall