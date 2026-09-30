Local school districts in US top 50 | New ArtForum mural | Naperville North counselor honored

Naperville-area school districts rank among top 50 in nation, state

Naperville-area school districts are among the top 50 in the nation and the top 10 in the state, according to a recent ranking by Niche.

Find out where the local districts landed on the list, and where area schools ranked in the best schools in Illinois listings.

Naperville ArtForum’s revolving mural gets fresh design

Downtown Naperville’s revolving mural has a fresh stroke of creativity.

ArtForum: The Naperville Partnership for Public Art unveiled the newest installation of the mural at 222 S. Main Street on Sunday: a piece by artist Connor Sinclair.

Take a look at the colorful new addition to downtown Naperville.

Naperville North counselor earns statewide recognition

Naperville North High School’s Angelo Georgacopoulos has been named the 2026 Illinois High School Counselor of the Year by the Illinois School Counselor Association.

Georgacopoulos was given the title earlier this month after being nominated by colleague Brian LaPorte.

Hear from Georgacopoulos about what the award means to him.

Public Safety Open House connects Naperville residents with first responders

Naperville law enforcement and first responders gave community members a glimpse into their world Saturday, Sept. 26, during the annual Public Safety Open House, held at the Public Safety Campus on Aurora Avenue.

Catch some of the highlights of the event, meant to help the community get to know its public safety officials and the services they provide.

Naperville Fire Protection District appointee approved

The DuPage County Board on Tuesday, Sept. 22, appointed Thomas Haffner as a new board member to help govern the Naperville Fire Protection District, which provides services through a contract with the Naperville Fire Department for unincorporated areas of Naperville and Aurora in parts of DuPage and Will counties.

Learn more about his background and the appointment.